Biden Calls Trump ‘Loser’, Predicts GOP Frontrunner Will Contest 2024 Election Results

Advertisement

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday dubbed his political rival Donald Trump a “loser”, a trigger word he had last used in Florida during a fundraiser event for his reelection campaign. In a rare interview with New Yorker, Biden launched candid slanders at GOP frontrunner saying that “losers who are losers are never graceful” as he predicted that Republican leader will go at lengths to contest the 2024 election results in November.

"I just think that he [Trump] will do anything to try to win. If — and when — I win, I think he'll contest it," Biden continued. "No matter what the result is,” Biden said.

The sitting US president evoked the allegations that Trump attempted to overturn the 2020 election by inciting his supporters to storm the US Capitol with “stop the steal” movement. "For decades, there was a lightness about Joe Biden—a springy, mischievous energy that was hard not to like, even if it allowed some people to classify him as a lightweight," Biden’s interviewer, Osnos, who penned his biography on 2020, wrote. "For better and worse, he is a more solemn figure now. His voice is thin and clotted, and his gestures have slowed, but, in our conversation, his mind seemed unchanged. He never bungled a name or a date."

Biden, in an interview, questioned the American media’s election predictions in 2020. "Well, first of all, remember, in 2020, you guys told me how I wasn’t going to win?” he said. “And then you told me in 2022 how it was going to be this red wave?" he added. "And I told you there wasn’t going to be any red wave. And in 2023 you told me we’re going to get our a-- kicked again? And we won every contested race out there. In 2024, I think you’re going to see the same thing.”

Advertisement

‘We will make Donald Trump a loser again’: Biden

Biden also took out cue cards and started to read Trump’s most alarming comments such as Trump's "threat to terminate the Constitution, his casual talk of being a dictator on ‘Day One.’ Trump labelling the illegal immigrants as “poisoning the blood of our country.” Biden, on numerous occasion, has cussed Trump publicly and privately. In February the American outlet Politico reported that Biden called his 2024 rival as a "sick f---" and "a f---ing a--hole" privately to his allies.

Advertisement

After winning the Nevada primary, Biden said, that Trump is a “loser” who has "got nothing else to do” as the latter suggested a debate between the two. "Nevada, you’re the reason we will make Donald Trump a loser again," Biden wrote on his social media account.