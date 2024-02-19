Advertisement

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley's campaign for the GOP presidential nomination faces a persistent challenge: each time she criticizes former President Donald Trump, the Biden campaign seizes the opportunity to amplify her words.

The Biden camp has shifted its strategy from attacking Haley directly to leveraging her criticisms of Trump to their advantage. "I'm running against him because I don't think he should be president," Haley stated during an interview with Jonathan Karl on ABC's "This Week." She emphasized that her focus is solely on winning the election, rather than contemplating who she might support.

How is Biden campaign using Haley?

Following Haley's remarks about Trump's statements on Russian President Vladimir Putin and NATO being "bone-chilling," the Biden campaign swiftly disseminated the interview, highlighting her critiques of Trump's military service, electoral losses, and alliances with Putin.

On social media platforms like Twitter and Truth Social, Biden's team has actively shared clips of Haley's commentary, including her views on Social Security cuts, Trump's disparaging remarks about service members, and his handling of the national debt.

According to a report from Axios, this strategy aligns with a broader pattern of the Biden campaign amplifying anti-Trump sentiments expressed by prominent Republicans, including Haley.

Trump remains the GOP frontrunner

Despite polling data suggesting that Haley performs better than Trump against Biden, particularly in national polls, Trump maintains a significant lead in primary polls and enjoys substantial support in South Carolina, where Haley served as governor until 2017.

Democrats view Haley as a valuable surrogate due to her potential to erode support for Trump within the GOP ranks. Trump's campaign, however, dismisses this notion, asserting that Haley's criticisms only reinforce her role as a tool for the opposition.

As the 2024 presidential race continues to unfold, Haley finds herself caught between her efforts to distinguish herself from Trump within the Republican Party and the Biden campaign's strategic use of her remarks to weaken Trump's standing in the eyes of voters.