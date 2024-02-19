Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 10:14 IST

Biden Campaign Utilizes Nikki Haley's Criticisms to Target Trump

The Biden camp has shifted its strategy from attacking Haley directly to leveraging her criticisms of Trump to their advantage.

Sagar Kar
Trump Biden Nikki Haley Ron Desantis 2024 election
US President Joe Biden, GOP rival Nikki Haley, former US President Donald Trump. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley's campaign for the GOP presidential nomination faces a persistent challenge: each time she criticizes former President Donald Trump, the Biden campaign seizes the opportunity to amplify her words.

The Biden camp has shifted its strategy from attacking Haley directly to leveraging her criticisms of Trump to their advantage. "I'm running against him because I don't think he should be president," Haley stated during an interview with Jonathan Karl on ABC's "This Week." She emphasized that her focus is solely on winning the election, rather than contemplating who she might support.

Advertisement

How is Biden campaign using Haley?

Following Haley's remarks about Trump's statements on Russian President Vladimir Putin and NATO being "bone-chilling," the Biden campaign swiftly disseminated the interview, highlighting her critiques of Trump's military service, electoral losses, and alliances with Putin.

Advertisement

On social media platforms like Twitter and Truth Social, Biden's team has actively shared clips of Haley's commentary, including her views on Social Security cuts, Trump's disparaging remarks about service members, and his handling of the national debt.

According to a report from Axios, this strategy aligns with a broader pattern of the Biden campaign amplifying anti-Trump sentiments expressed by prominent Republicans, including Haley.

Advertisement

Trump remains the GOP frontrunner 

Despite polling data suggesting that Haley performs better than Trump against Biden, particularly in national polls, Trump maintains a significant lead in primary polls and enjoys substantial support in South Carolina, where Haley served as governor until 2017.

Advertisement

Democrats view Haley as a valuable surrogate due to her potential to erode support for Trump within the GOP ranks. Trump's campaign, however, dismisses this notion, asserting that Haley's criticisms only reinforce her role as a tool for the opposition.

As the 2024 presidential race continues to unfold, Haley finds herself caught between her efforts to distinguish herself from Trump within the Republican Party and the Biden campaign's strategic use of her remarks to weaken Trump's standing in the eyes of voters.

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 10:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

13 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

16 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

16 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

16 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

16 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

17 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

17 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LeBron James still committed to Paris Olympics

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi to Inaugurate 1st Phase of Mumbai Coastal Road Project Today

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. 'Fancy': CJI DY Chandrachud's Mercedes Number Plate Goes Viral

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. Jay Shah raises 'SEVERE' JUDGEMNENT call on cricketers

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. Deepika Padukone at BAFTA: Actress' Behind-the-stage Photos Go Viral

    Entertainment14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo