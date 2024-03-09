Advertisement

Washington – US President Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic, expressing his frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. After giving his 2024 State of The Union address, Biden was heard speaking to a group of congressmen, insisting that he and the Israeli leader will need to have a “come to Jesus” meeting. The remarks from the American-Commander-in-Chief came amid swirling reports that the Biden administration is frustrated with Israel's aggressive approach in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. While the United States has called for a two-state solution, the Netanyahu administration has vehemently rejected the possibility of such solutions coming into play and vowed the complete destruction of Hamas.

The proclamation from Biden came during his conversation with Senator Michael Bennet on the floor of the House chamber after his address. The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg were also part of the conversation. “I told him, Bibi (Netanyahu) — don't repeat this — you and I are going to have a come to Jesus meeting,” Biden told the Congressmen. In response to this, Bennet congratulated Biden on his speech and urged the president to press Netanyahu on growing humanitarian concerns in Gaza. In the midst of this exchange, an aide to the president spoke quietly into the president’s ear, alerting the American leader. “I’m on a hot mic here,” Biden said after being alerted. “Good. That’s good.” “Come to Jesus” is an American expression for having a blunt conversation.

BIDEN: "I told him, Bibi — don't repeat this — you and I are going to have a come to Jesus meeting."



HANDLER: Sir, you're on a hot mic pic.twitter.com/slevQZPDap — RNC Research (@RNCResearch)

How Israel-Hamas war is straining Biden-Netanyahu ties

Biden has had a decade-long relationship with the Israeli premier which has come under immense strain amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. With the rising death toll in Gaza, Washington has expressed concerns over the fact that the Israeli premier is not doing enough to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Meanwhile, the president acknowledged the comments on Friday and lightheartedly poked reporters saying they were “eavesdropping” on his conversation. When asked if Netanyahu needs to do more to alleviate the humanitarian suffering, Biden responded, “Yes, he does.”

The US President has become increasingly public about his frustration with the Netanyahu government’s ground operation near Rafah crossing, paying little attention to Gazans who are suffering due to lack of resources. In his State of The Union address, Biden called on Israel to “do more” to alleviate the sufferings of Palestinians. “To Israel, I say this humanitarian assistance cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip,” Biden said. The President went on to announce that he had ordered the US military to establish a temporary pier aimed at boosting the amount of aid getting into the conflict-stricken coastal enclave.