Updated March 30th, 2024 at 18:32 IST

Biden Claims Several World Leaders Have Privately Told Him to Not Let Trump Win in 2024

Joe Biden claimed that many world leaders privately told him during events such as the G20 in India that he cannot allow Donald Trump to win the 2024 election.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Joe Biden claims that many American allies are concerned regarding the possibility of a Trump victory during the 2024 polls.
Joe Biden claims that many American allies are concerned regarding the possibility of a Trump victory during the 2024 polls. | Image:AP
  • 3 min read
New York: During a recent fundraiser in New York that was also attended by former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, US President Joe Biden, who is presently in the middle of his re-election campaign, made the sensational claim that several world leaders have privately implored him to not let his rival Donald Trump win the 2024 election.

"Trump says if he loses again — again in November, there will be a “bloodbath.” What the hell is with this guy? No, I’m — I’m not — no, I’m really serious. It concerns me the most," Biden said.

"And — but whether it’s the G20 meeting in — in India or whatever the meeting where there are other heads of state, I am not exaggerating when I say — and I say it in front of the press without giving the names — almost every one of the world leaders finds an excuse to get me alone for a moment, put their hand on my arm, and say, “You can’t let him win.” “My” — meaning his country or her country — “my democracy is at stake. My democracy is at stake,” he said.

With both Biden and Trump emerging victorious in their respective primaries, they are set for a rematch of the 2020 elections on November 5. 

In the leadup to the polls, Biden has sharpened his attacks against Trump over his policy and attitude towards European allies that are part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). 

"This is a guy who walked away from NATO...told Putin he could do whatever he wants if they’re not paying their dues," Biden said.

"Just — just look at what he’s done. The rest of the world is wondering what in the hell is happening to us. And they’re relieved, not because I’m so special but that I’m not Trump. I’m serious. I wish it was because they thought Biden was such a wonderful guy, " Biden said amidst laughter.

"I think they respect me. I think they listen to me. But the point is, it’s because they’re scared to death for their countries if he (Trump) were to win again," Biden said.

All Americans including Democrats, independents, and Republicans should say that there is no place ever for political violence, for physical violence in the country's political system, he said.

"We’re at a real inflexion point in history. Things are changing. This guy denies there is global warming. This guy wants to get rid of not only Roe v. Wade (right to abortion) − by the way which he brags about having done − he wants to get rid of the ability of anyone anywhere in America to have the right to choose. All the things he's doing are so old," Biden said.

Clinton said voters should put aside their differences given the stakes of the race.

Clinton accused Trump while in office of taking credit for an economy that had started improving under Obama and said Biden later inherited "a mess" left by Trump.

"Joe is absolutely right that we've got not just a nominee, but frankly a party and an entire infrastructure that increasingly seems unconcerned with the essence of America," Obama said of Trump and Republicans.

"But we also have a positive story to tell about the future," he said. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 30th, 2024 at 18:32 IST

Joe Biden claims that many American allies are concerned regarding the possibility of a Trump victory during the 2024 polls.

