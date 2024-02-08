English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 16:35 IST

Biden expects Austin at Pentagon 'as soon as possible' as secret hospitalisation mystery clouds

US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby  said that president Biden is more focused on health and recovery of Austin.

Digital Desk
US
US President Joe Biden, and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. | Image:AP
US President Joe Biden is expecting the US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to return to Pentagon “as soon as possible” amid the controversies shrouding his secretive hospitalisation du to unspecified medical condition during the Middle East missions. Speaking at a presser at the White House, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby  said that president Biden is more focused on the health and recovery of Austin and that “looks forward to having him back at the Pentagon as soon as possible.”

"The [US] president respects the fact that Secretary Austin took ownership for the lack of transparency," Kirby told the reporters. "He also respects the amazing job he's done as defense secretary and how he's handled multiple crises over the last almost three years now. And very much values his advice, candor, leadership and, again, looks forward to having him back at the Pentagon,” he added.

Austin second in military chain of command after Biden 

The 70-year-old is the second in the military chain of command after Biden and was hospitalized Jan. 1, but the information of his hospital admission was told to the White House over the weekend. Austin was hospitalised at the intensive care unit at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. In his Saturday's statement, Austin said that he takes “full responsibility” for secrecy surrounding his hospitalisation. It is understood that Austin was taken to the hospital at a crucial time for an unknown “medical procedure” and was in a week-long hospitalisation for a still-unspecified condition.

Pentagon says that Austin faced “complications following a recent elective medical procedure.” The US defence department kept his medical condition and hospitalisation a secret for over five days. No details were released about why Austin was rushed to medical facility as well as the condition for which he was being treated but that he had lost consciousness over the past week. There is no certainty when the US defines chief would be discharged. “I recognise I could have done a better job ensuring the public was appropriately informed. I commit to doing better,” Austin said in a written statement.“But this is important to say: this was my medical procedure, and I take full responsibility for my decisions about disclosure,” Austin said. 

US Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, said that Austin was experiencing severe pain; and hence was rushed to ICU “due to his medical needs, but then remained in that location in part due to hospital space considerations and privacy.” 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 16:35 IST

