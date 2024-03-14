Advertisement

Senate Democrats are currently deliberating on whether to grant President Biden an opportunity he has long awaited: a chance to differentiate his stance on China from that of former President Trump, particularly in relation to the contentious issue of TikTok.

The anti-TikTok bill, swiftly advancing through the House of Representatives, presents a strategic dilemma for Democrats. While Biden has consistently adopted a tough approach towards Beijing since assuming office, he has yet to seize a clear opportunity to distinguish his China policy from that of his predecessor.

Advertisement

Trump's flip-flop on TikTok gives edge to Biden?

Former President Trump initially capitalized on anti-China sentiment, instigating a trade war upon assuming office and subsequently attempting to ban popular Chinese-owned apps like TikTok and WeChat. However, Trump's recent reversal of stance on the proposed TikTok ban now presents an opening for Biden to assert his administration's assertiveness towards China.

Advertisement

Trump's change of heart, as articulated to CNBC, underscores his belief that a TikTok ban would benefit his perceived rival, Facebook, and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. This shift provides Biden with a platform to demonstrate his administration's steadfastness in confronting Chinese influence, particularly on national security grounds.

Senate Democrats remain divided

Despite the potential political gains, Senate Democrats remain divided over the wisdom of targeting TikTok, which boasts over 150 million users in the U.S. While the party has observed the minimal fallout from Trump's confrontations with Beijing, there is concern among some Democrats about potential backlash from young voters, who constitute a significant portion of TikTok's user base.

The decision facing Democrats underscores the delicate balance between political maneuvering and public sentiment. As they weigh the potential consequences of their actions on both the geopolitical stage and domestic politics, Biden's administration stands poised to seize an opportunity to assert its stance on China and TikTok, potentially reshaping the narrative surrounding U.S.-China relations.