Brownville, Texas – US President Joe Biden and his Republican challenger, Former US President Donald Trump, made a duelling visit to border towns of the state of Texas on Thursday. During their visit to the region, both the leaders gave their stance on one of the topics that have stirred major headlines – immigration. While addressing the crowd in Brownsville, along the Rio Grande which is located on the border with Mexico, the US President implored Congressional Republicans to “show a little spine” and support a bipartisan border security deal, NBC News reported. Earlier this month, the GOP blocked legislation they had previously demanded for. Many went on to reason that the GOP lawmakers were influenced by the decision after Trump expressed his opposition to the measure.

“It’s long past time to act,” Biden said in his remarks, challenging Trump to “join me” in calling on Congress to pass the “toughest, most efficient, most effective border security in this country has ever seen”. During his address, Biden revisited complaints that lack of progress is the fault of hard-right Republicans in Congress. “So instead of playing politics with the issue, why don’t we just get together and get it done?” he added.

Meanwhile, hundreds of miles north-west of Brownsville, Trump stroked fear of a rise in “migrant crime” and slammed Biden's border policy. “He’s destroying our country,” Trump said, speaking moments before Biden from a park in Eagle Pass. The location was the centre of a showdown between the Biden administration and Texas Governor Greg Abbott earlier this month.

Immigration Crisis: A Focal Point in 2024 Elections

While addressing a massive crowd at Eagle Pass, the former US President promised an immigration crackdown far beyond what he attempted in his first term. “Walls work,” Trump proclaimed. In 2021 when Biden took the Oval Office, he promised to reverse the hardline immigration policies of Trump. However, the American Commander-in-Chief toughened his own approach since then. Meanwhile, Trump was known for his tough border stance when he was in power from 2017 to early 2021. Immigration has become a crucial concern since the Ipsos poll from January 31 found rising concern among Americans about immigration. In the polls around 17% of respondents called it the most important problem facing the US today.

Last year, the Biden administration cleared the way for the construction of the border barriers and managed to break a major promise he made during his 2020 electoral campaign in which he insisted that he would not to allow “another foot” of work on the wall. Amid the rise in the number of migrants illegally crossing the border, immigration has become one of Biden’s most acute political vulnerabilities ahead of the 2024 election. Shortly after the Texas event, Trump's national press secretary hit back at Biden's appeal. "Instead of shifting the blame on everyone but himself, Joe Biden should take responsibility for the border crisis, deaths, and destruction that his policies have caused, say Laken Riley’s name, and use his executive power to shut the border down today," Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.