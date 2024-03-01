Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 16:37 IST

Biden Invites Trump to 'Work Together' to Address Immigration Crisis

US President Joe Biden and his Republican challenger, Former US President Donald Trump, made a duelling visit to border towns in Texas.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
US
Former US President Donald Trump and US President Joe Biden | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Brownville, Texas – US President Joe Biden and his Republican challenger, Former US President Donald Trump, made a duelling visit to border towns of the state of Texas on Thursday. During their visit to the region, both the leaders gave their stance on one of the topics that have stirred major headlines – immigration. While addressing the crowd in Brownsville, along the Rio Grande which is located on the border with Mexico, the US President implored Congressional Republicans to “show a little spine” and support a bipartisan border security deal, NBC News reported. Earlier this month, the GOP blocked legislation they had previously demanded for. Many went on to reason that the GOP lawmakers were influenced by the decision after Trump expressed his opposition to the measure.  

“It’s long past time to act,” Biden said in his remarks, challenging Trump to “join me” in calling on Congress to pass the “toughest, most efficient, most effective border security in this country has ever seen”. During his address, Biden revisited complaints that lack of progress is the fault of hard-right Republicans in Congress. “So instead of playing politics with the issue, why don’t we just get together and get it done?” he added. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, hundreds of miles north-west of Brownsville, Trump stroked fear of a rise in “migrant crime” and slammed Biden's border policy. “He’s destroying our country,” Trump said, speaking moments before Biden from a park in Eagle Pass. The location was the centre of a showdown between the Biden administration and Texas Governor Greg Abbott earlier this month. 

Immigration Crisis: A Focal Point in 2024 Elections 

While addressing a massive crowd at Eagle Pass, the former US President promised an immigration crackdown far beyond what he attempted in his first term. “Walls work,” Trump proclaimed. In 2021 when Biden took the Oval Office, he promised to reverse the hardline immigration policies of Trump. However, the American Commander-in-Chief toughened his own approach since then. Meanwhile, Trump was known for his tough border stance when he was in power from 2017 to early 2021. Immigration has become a crucial concern since the Ipsos poll from January 31 found rising concern among Americans about immigration. In the polls around 17% of respondents called it the most important problem facing the US today. 

Last year, the Biden administration cleared the way for the construction of the border barriers and managed to break a major promise he made during his 2020 electoral campaign in which he insisted that he would not to allow “another foot” of work on the wall. Amid the rise in the number of migrants illegally crossing the border, immigration has become one of Biden’s most acute political vulnerabilities ahead of the 2024 election. Shortly after the Texas event, Trump's national press secretary hit back at Biden's appeal. "Instead of shifting the blame on everyone but himself, Joe Biden should take responsibility for the border crisis, deaths, and destruction that his policies have caused, say Laken Riley’s name, and use his executive power to shut the border down today,"  Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 16:37 IST

ViralRepublic DigitalWorld News

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

6 minutes ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

7 minutes ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

8 minutes ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

9 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

3 hours ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

8 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

8 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

9 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

9 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

9 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

17 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

18 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

a day ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Defence Ministry's critical acquistions push to Aatmnirbharta

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. Indian Musician Shot Dead Outside Alabama Gurdwara

    World9 minutes ago

  3. Why are customers complaining about ride-hailing apps?

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. Legacy Eateries In Old Delhi You Must Visit For Lip-Smacking Food

    Lifestyle13 minutes ago

  5. Hyderabad: IAF Flight Suffers Technical Snag, Makes Emergency Landing

    India News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo