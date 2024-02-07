Advertisement

US President Joe Biden on Sunday mocked his political rival, the 2024 Republican frontrunner Donald Trump for his Haley- Pelosi gaffe that has got critics questioning the former Republican leader’s cognitive wellbeing.

Trump confused the ex-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with his GOP competitor, the ex-South Carolina governor and the former US ambassador to United Nations Nikki Haley at a campaign event in New Hampshire. Whilst mentioning the January 6 Capitol riots, Trump mentioned Haley, his 2024 electoral rival instead of Pelosi, D-Calif.

Trump made the mix-up as he delivered remarks to the rousing crowd of supporters in Concord, where he made an address for over 90 minutes bashing Haley.

“Nikki Haley, you know they, do you know they destroyed all of the information, all of the evidence, everything, deleted and destroyed all of it. All of it, because of lots of things like Nikki Haley is in charge of security. We offered her 10,000 people, soldiers, National Guard, whatever they want. They turned it down. They don’t want to talk about that. These are very dishonest people,” Trump said.

The former US President’s narrative that the then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had rejected his request to mobilise 10,000 National Guard troops ahead of his “Stop the Steal” rally was debunked during an investigation by the House Committee. Trump, though, confused Pelosi with Haley as he went on a speaking tour about the January 6th.

Haley calls into Trump's mental fitness, Biden agrees

Haley called into Trump’s mental fitness as she said, “Last night, Trump is at a rally and he’s going on and on mentioning me several times as to why I didn’t take security during the Capitol riots. Why I didn’t handle January 6 better. I wasn’t even in DC on January 6. I wasn’t in office then. They’re saying he got confused. That he was talking about something else. That he was talking about Nancy Pelosi. He mentioned me multiples times in that scenario.” She continued, telling the voters in Keene, New Hampshire, that her concern is – “I’m not saying anything derogatory, but when you’re dealing with the pressures of a presidency, we can’t have someone else that we question whether they’re mentally fit to do it.”

Biden, who is often a target of Trump’s rhetoric about his cognitive health due to old age, in turn, agreed with Haley. The US President, took to his official handle on X, sharing Haley’s video and wrote: “I don’t agree with Nikki Haley on everything, but we agree on this much: She is not Nancy Pelosi.”

Trump boasted about his mental capacity, saying that he "aced" a cognitive exam and that his "mind is stronger now than it was 25 years ago.” "A few months ago I took a cognitive test my doctor gave me," Trump said. "And I aced it,” he told crowd in Manchester, New Hampshire.