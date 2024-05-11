Biden's Big Donors Angry at Him Due to His Criticism of Israel

Advertisement

US President Joe Biden's recent criticism of Israel has stirred up a storm among some of his biggest pro-Israel donors, highlighting the delicate balance he must maintain in handling the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Democratic mega-donor Haim Saban, known for his staunch support of Israel, expressed his disapproval of Biden's decision to pause bomb shipments to Israel over concerns about a possible ground operation in Rafah. In an email to senior White House officials, Saban urged reconsideration of the move, emphasizing the importance of Israel to Jewish voters.

Advertisement

"Bad, Bad, Bad, decision, on all levels, Pls reconsider," Saban wrote, expressing his frustration with Biden's stance on the issue. "Let's not forget that there are more Jewish voters, who care about Israel, than Muslim voters that care about Hamas," he added.

Jewish donors unhappy with Biden?

Saban's criticism comes amidst growing tensions within the Democratic Party following Hamas' attack on Israeli civilians. While Biden initially received support from pro-Israel donors during his campaign, his recent criticisms of Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu's handling of the conflict have sparked concerns and protests among some supporters.

Mark Mellman, president and CEO of Democratic Majority for Israel, acknowledged Biden's historically pro-Israel stance but expressed concern over what he perceives as a significant shift in US policy.

Advertisement

People who care about Israel angry and upset?

"There has never been a president more pro-Israel than Joe Biden but at the same time we are very concerned about what appears to be a significant shift in US policy," Mellman stated.

Advertisement

"We don't know what the consequences are going to be politically," Mellman added, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding the situation. "There are a lot of people in the pro-Israel community who are very worried, very upset and very angry," Mellman said.

The public feud underscores the complexities of navigating the Israel-Palestine conflict, with every move by Biden carrying potential negative political repercussions.

Advertisement

As Biden continues to grapple with the evolving dynamics of the conflict, the rift between his administration and some of his staunchest pro-Israel supporters poses a significant challenge to his leadership.