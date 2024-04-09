×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 13:30 IST

Biden's Strategy to Woo Young Voters: Unveils New Plans to Reduce Student Loan

This proposal by Democrats comes after Biden's plan to cancel several hundred billion dollars of debt was struck down by the conservative dominant SC in June.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Biden Netanyahu
The Biden administration introduced new plans to reduce student loans for millions of individuals. | Image:AP
Washington: Ahead of US Elections 2024 in November, President Joe Biden unveiled new plans to 'woo young voters.' The Biden administration introduced new plans to reduce student loans for millions of individuals.

The White House in a statement ahead of Biden's speech in Wisconsin's Madison said, "The plans, if implemented, would provide debt relief to over 30 million Americans."

This proposal by Democrats comes after Biden's plan to cancel several hundred billion dollars of debt was struck down by the conservative dominant Supreme Court in June.

The plan states that it would wipe out the accused interest of 23 million borrowers, and will cancel all student debt for four million others. Furthermore, it will also give $5,000 in debt relief to over 10 million borrowers.

The Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told reporters, "It means breathing room, it means freedom from feeling like your student loan bills compete with basic needs, like grocery or health care."

Previously too, the young voters helped Bidewn to Republican then-president Donald Trump in the 2020 election, which he seems to hope on again in the polls this year.

Published April 9th, 2024 at 13:30 IST

