Biden Says 'We'll Have Ceasefire' in Israel Hamas War by Monday Next Week: 'It's Close'

Advertisement

US President Joe Biden on Monday said that there will be a ceasefire in the Israel Hamas war as soon as next week. Biden told reporters when asked when he thought a ceasefire could begin that he “hopes to have a ceasefire” in the war by Monday, next week that could see the release of the hostages held by Hamas in the October 7 raid, and pause to the fighting.

“Well I hope by the beginning of the weekend. The end of the weekend. My national security adviser tells me that we’re close. We’re close. We’re not done yet,” Biden said. “And my hope is that by next Monday [March 4] we’ll have a ceasefire,” he added.

US President made the remarks at an ice cream shop in New York, shortly after he appeared on NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” Biden raised the prospect of ceasefire just a day ahead of the Michigan’s presidential primary. The US State Department, meanwhile, trudged cautiously on giving any deadlines for the ceasefire in Gaza war saying that while Israel has agreed to the framework of the agreement it entirely “depends on Hamas,” that the deal is struck before the muslim holy month of ramadan. “We believe a deal is possible and we hope Hamas will agree to one,” US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said. “We need Hamas to say yes,” he added.

Israel agreed to ‘basic contours’ of framework

The US officials have been negotiating a deal with Egypt and Qatari negotiators. Tel Aviv tentatively agreed to “basic contours” of the framework. US hopes to see a ceasefire deal in Gaza in coming days, said White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on “State of the Union” interview. The agreement that is slated to be reached could see release of some hostages by Hamas, and halting of the fight, as well as ramped up humanitarian assistance in the enclave in weeks to follow.

“We hope that in the coming days, we can drive to a point where there is actually a firm and final agreement on this issue,”Sullivan said. “So we are telling everyone, including the Israeli government, that it is our firm position that every effort be exercised to get to this agreement, and then we can move forward from there,” he added. “Israel has agreed to an updated framework that would establish a six-week cease-fire in Gaza in exchange for the release of 40 hostages,” an Israeli source meanwhile confirmed to American broadcaster ABC News. Israel” has agreed to release jailed Palestinians at a higher ratio than the previous deal, which was 3 to 1. Up to 400 Palestinian prisoners could be released in this new deal,” the outlet is reporting.

Advertisement







