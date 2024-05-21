Advertisement

Washington: US President Joe Biden has slammed International Criminal Court prosecutor, Karim Khan, for arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, announced arrest Monday against two Israeli leaders — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — and three Hamas leaders.

In a sharply worded statement, Biden rejected the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor's to seek the arrest of Netanyahu and Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant, saying “whatever this prosecutor might imply, there is no equivalence between Israel and Hamas." “We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security,” Biden said.

Responding to the same, US President Joe Biden called it outrageous. Biden said that Israel and Hamas cannot be equated. “Let me be clear. We reject the ICC's application for arrest warrants against Israel. Whatever these warrants may imply, there is no equivalence between Israel and Hamas. And it's clear, we must do all we can to ensure civilian protection. But let me be clear. Contrary to allegations against Israel made by the International Court of Justice, what's happening is not genocide. We reject that,” said the US President, as quoted by AP.

ICC Warrant Against Netanyahu

The chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, announced arrest Monday against two Israeli leaders — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — and three Hamas leaders. The prosecutor focused on actions taken by Hamas on Oct. 7 when militants stormed southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking some 250 hostages, and on Israel's military response in Gaza, which has killed roughly 35,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza health ministry.

(With AP inputs)