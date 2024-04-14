Advertisement

Washington: US President Joe Biden said that he expected Iran's retaliatory strike on Israel to be "soon than later," addressing reporters at White House on Friday. “I don’t want to get into secure information but my expectation is sooner than later,” Biden told reporters. Biden asked Iran to refrain from taking any haste decisions and said that his message to Tehran would be, "Don't."

Biden further added that the US will foil any plans of Iran to attack Israel, saying that the country is "devoted" in defending the interests of Israel. The West Asian region has been on the brink since top Iranian generals were killed in Damascus. “We are devoted to the defense of Israel. We will support Israel we will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed,” Bidan said.



The White House has credible intelligence to believe that Iran is shifting military assets, including aircraft and cruise missiles as it expects that Iran will carry out strikes against several targets inside Israel. The White House on Friday felt that the inputs on an imminent attack on Israel was "real." Several countries like India and Poland have issued travel advisories, asking citizens to refrain from travelling to either Iran or Israel until further notice.



Anticipating Imminent Iran Attack, US Moves Warships To Defend Israel

The US has moved its warships in position to to protect American and Israeli forces in case of an attack from Iran. The US expects the attack to happen as early as today, reported the Wall Street Journal.

As per CNN, the Pentagon has been working diligently strengthen its air defence systems for the US troops posted in Iraq and Syria. It is pertinent to be noted that the forces came under heavy attack by Iran-backed outfits for over 100 times between October and February.

