Updated March 7th, 2024 at 23:07 IST

Biden to Announce US Plan for Temporary Port on Gaza Coast to Facilitate Aid Efforts

US officials did not detail how this port would be built but noted that the US military has “unique capabilities” and can do things from "just offshore.”

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The US military has recently started airdropping aid into Gaza.
The US military has recently started airdropping aid into Gaza. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Washington: President Joe Biden will announce a plan in his State of the Union address Thursday for the U.S. military to help establish a temporary port on the Gaza coast, increasing the flow of humanitarian aid for the beleaguered territory during the Israel-Hamas war, according to administration officials.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement, said the operation will not require that American troops be on the ground to build the pier that is intended to allow more shipments of food, medicine and other essential items.

The officials did not provide details about how the pier would be built. One noted that the U.S. military has “unique capabilities” and can do things from "just offshore.”

Five months of fighting between Israel and Hamas have left much of Hamas-run Gaza in ruins and led to a worsening humanitarian catastrophe . Many Palestinians, especially in the devastated north, are scrambling for food to survive.

Aid groups have said it has become nearly impossible to deliver supplies within most of Gaza because of the difficulty of coordinating with the Israeli military, the ongoing hostilities and the breakdown of public order.

The U.S. military recently began airdropping aid into Gaza.

Except the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and was taken from a syndicated feed. 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 23:07 IST

