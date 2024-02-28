Advertisement

US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have won the Michigan primaries, further solidifying the all-but-certain rematch between the two men.

Biden defeated Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, his one significant opponent left in the Democratic primary. Democrats are also closely watching the results of the “uncommitted” vote, which grassroots organizers have been pushing in Michigan as a way to register objections over Biden’s handling of the war in Gaza.

As for Trump, he has now swept the first five states on the Republican primary calendar. But his remaining challenger, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, has vowed to continue her campaign through at least Super Tuesday on March 5.