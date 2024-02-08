Advertisement

Washington DC - A day after the United States and the United Kingdom unleashed lethal airstrikes against the Houthi militant targets in Yemen, US President Joe Biden warned of more such strikes if the Iran-backed militant group keeps up with their “outrageous behaviour”. While speaking to reporters at an event in Pennsylvania, Biden made his motives explicitly clear. The proclamation from the 80-year-old US President came hours after the White House published a letter he wrote to Congress to defend his move of conducting airstrikes in the region.

While attending an event in Emmaus, Pennsylvania on Friday afternoon, the US President was asked if such strikes would continue in the region. “The bombing of the Houthis — if the attacks don't stop, will you continue with the strikes?” the reporter asked the 81-year-old US President. “We will make sure that we respond to the Houthis as they continue this outrageous behaviour, along with our allies,” he added. When asked if the White House would “re-designate” Houthis as a terrorist group, Biden confirmed that the Yemeni militant group is a “terrorist organisation”. However, it is important to note that the Biden administration removed the terrorist designation on Houthis in 2021.

Biden defends the airstrikes in a letter to Congress

On Friday, the White House published a letter from the US President to Congress, defending his move to bypass the body to launch airstrikes in Yemen. The letter was addressed to US House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate President Patty Murry. The letter came to light as the US President faced bipartisan condemnation for bypassing the body and taking such a big measure. “I directed this military action consistent with my responsibility to protect US citizens both at home and abroad and in furtherance of US national security and foreign policy interests, pursuant to my constitutional authority as commander in chief and chief executive and to conduct US foreign relations,” the US President wrote in the letter. “The US took this necessary and proportionate action consistent with international law and in the exercise of the US’ inherent right of self-defence as reflected in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. The US stands ready to take further action, as necessary and appropriate, to address further threats or attacks,” he added. Biden insisted that he is writing this letter to Congress to keep the “governmental institution “fully informed” on the matter. “I am providing this report as part of my efforts to keep the Congress fully informed, consistent with the War Powers Resolution (Public Law 93-148). I appreciate the support of the Congress in this action,” Biden averred.

UN chief urges Houthis to stop attacks in the Red Sea

Amid all the chaos, the UN’s secretary general, António Guterres, has urged countries to avoid an escalation in the Red Sea. In a statement by his spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, the UN chief warned that Houthis must “immediately cease all such attacks” on international shipping in the Red Sea. “These attacks are not acceptable as they endanger the safety and security of global supply chains and have a negative impact on the economic and humanitarian situation worldwide,” the statement reads. “The Secretary-General stresses the need to avoid acts that could further worsen the situation in Yemen itself. He calls for every effort to be made to ensure that Yemen pursues a path towards peace and that the work undertaken thus far to end the conflict in Yemen should not be lost,” Dujarric furthered.