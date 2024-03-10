Advertisement

Washington: The United States Department of Justice has started a criminal investigation into Boeing after the scary incident on an Alaska Airlines flight in early January, as per US media reports . During the flight, a part of the plane called a panel blew out, which could have been really dangerous if it had happened at a higher altitude. Although no one got seriously hurt, it raised big concerns.

This panel, known as a ‘door plug’, covers a gap where there's no exit door needed. Investigators think the plane might have left Boeing’s factory without the panel properly secured, reports added. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on the Justice Department investigation. This isn't the first time Boeing has faced trouble. In 2021, they settled a criminal charge for over 2.5 billion US dollars after two crashes involving another varaiant of the Boeing aircraft, the 737 Max 8. But some people thought the settlement was too lenient, especially since it didn’t involve the families of the crash victims.

Didn’t Supply All Parts: NTSB

Boeing also faced criticism for not being able to find important documents related to the recent incident. They were asked to provide records about the panel that blew out but couldn’t find them. They explained that they might not have made those documents when the panel was opened. The panel was opened in September to fix some damaged parts on the plane, according to a document reviewed by The New York Times. But it's unclear who exactly was in charge of putting the panel back and if it was checked properly, the NYT report said. This incident has led to more scrutiny of Boeing's practices. Further reports add that the National Transportation Safety Board is still looking into it, but they suggest that Boeing might have delivered the plane to Alaska without all the necessary parts.

In response, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has stepped up inspections at Boeing’s factory and limited how many planes they can make each month. They found some quality problems at Boeing and want the company to come up with a plan to fix them.

Boeing’s Safety Needs to Improve: FAA

Boeing's safety culture still needs to be improved, according to a recent report from an expert panel that the FAA assembled. Even though Boeing has made some changes, there are still concerns about how they make their planes safe for passengers.

The investigation into Boeing's practices and the recent incidents highlight the importance of making sure aeroplanes are safe for everyone who flies. Boeing has been in the news for a series of aviation mishaps since January. On Friday, a United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 skidded off the runway in Houston. Another United Boeing 777 lost a tire after takeoff from San Francisco, and a United Boeing 737-900 had engine trouble due to ingesting plastic wrap.

Separate investigations are underway for each incident, with no apparent links between them. While aircraft manufacturers are accountable for initial safety, airlines bear responsibility for maintenance. Despite the attention these incidents got, they are not uncommon in the context of the vast number of daily flights globally.