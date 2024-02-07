Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 17:39 IST

Biogen Pulls Controversial Alzheimer's Drug Aduhelm Off the Market Amid Scrutiny

The accelerated approval of Aduhelm initially garnered praise from patient advocacy groups as a breakthrough treatment.

Sagar Kar
Biogen
Biogen | Image:AP
  • 2 min read
In a significant development, drugmaker Biogen has announced the removal of Aduhelm, the Alzheimer's drug that stirred controversy and prompted scrutiny of the FDA's fast-tracking approval process. According to a report from Axios, the decision comes amid concerns about the drug's lackluster performance, its steep price tag, and its impact on Medicare solvency.

Aduhelm, granted accelerated approval in June 2021, triggered urgent conversations about the financial feasibility of a new era of expensive treatments that, for the first time, offered mild slowing of Alzheimer's progression.

Biogen will focus on other Alzheimer's drugs now 

Biogen disclosed that it will now prioritize other Alzheimer's drugs, including Leqembi, developed in collaboration with Japanese drugmaker Eisai and granted full FDA approval in July. The company will also focus on two experimental drug candidates.

Adulhelm initially generated a lot of optimism 

The accelerated approval of Aduhelm initially garnered praise from patient advocacy groups as a breakthrough treatment after decades without significant advancements in Alzheimer's care. However, the drug quickly faced controversy, with safety concerns, objections to its $56,000 list price (later halved), and questions about the collaboration between the company and regulators during the approval process.

This controversy led to a congressional investigation and stringent Medicare limitations on the eligibility criteria for receiving the treatment. Despite the decision to withdraw Aduhelm, Biogen emphasized that it is not due to safety or efficacy concerns.

Biogen initiated strategic review of its R&D efforts last year

A notable aspect of Aduhelm's story is its low uptake, with approximately 2,500 people worldwide using the drug, according to a Biogen official. Last year, Biogen initiated a strategic review of its research and development efforts, exploring potential partnerships or external financing for Aduhelm, but was unsuccessful in finding suitable opportunities.

Biogen also revealed the termination of a study crucial for obtaining full FDA approval for Aduhelm, with the drug's rights reverting back to Switzerland-based Neurimmune. The exit of Aduhelm marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing discourse surrounding Alzheimer's treatments and raises questions about the future landscape of drug development in this critical area of healthcare.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 17:39 IST

