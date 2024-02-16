Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 21:36 IST

US Secretary of State Blinken meets Chinese FM at Munich security conference

Blinken met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Munich security conference.

Associated Press Television News
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Friday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken . | Image:AP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Munich security conference on Friday. US President Joe Biden met with Wang in October and the two held an hourlong talk with the senior Chinese official in the Roosevelt Room at the White House. The meeting, with Blinken and Sullivan present, was the latest in a series of high-level contacts between the two countries as they explore the possibility of stabilizing an increasingly tense relationship at a time of conflict in Ukraine and Israel.

The White House said Biden “emphasized that both the United States and China need to manage competition in the relationship responsibly and maintain open lines of communication,” and he “underscored that the United States and China must work together to address global challenges.”

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Biden viewed his meeting with Wang as “a positive development, and a good opportunity to keep the conversation going.”

Biden had been widely expected to talk with Wang, a reciprocal action after Xi met with Blinken in June last year.

Published February 16th, 2024 at 21:36 IST

