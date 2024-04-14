Advertisement

New Delhi: In a startling revelation, a whistleblower has claimed that Boeing's 787 Dreamliner has the tendency to break apart mid-air due to flaws in its structure. This claim came to light following the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the air safety body of the US, announcing a probe into his claims about the Dreamliners.

However, Boeing has strongly refuted the claims. It exuded “full confidence” in 787's safety, citing comprehensive testing. Meanwhile, the US FAA has launched a probe into the claims.

As per a global media outlet, the FAA is probing the claims by a Boeing engineer that "sections of the fuselage of the 787 Dreamliner are improperly fastened together and could break apart mid-flight after thousands of trips".

Scrutiny has been tightened over Boeing, a Virginia-based aircraft manufacturer, following claims of whistleblower, identified as Sam Salehpour, which raised concerns about the structural integrity of the company's 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

With an experience of over a decade with Boeing, Salehpour claimed that due to shortcuts introduced during the manufacturing process, the aircraft may suffer major damage after undertaking thousands of flights.

He claimed that shortcuts could lead to parts of the fuselage (the main part of the plane) failing.

Media reports citing him said the plane's fuselage comes in several large pieces from different manufacturers that are fastened together on an assembly line.

