Advertisement

Los Angeles – At least 4 people were confirmed dead after a deadly shooting incident rocked a home in Granada Hills on Saturday. The Los Angeles Police Department said that the incident happened around 6:50 pm (local time) on Lerdo Avenue in Granada Hills, CBS News reported.

While the LAPD confirmed the death toll in the tragedy, they also mentioned that officers believe it was a murder/ suicide incident. As per the reports, the authorities are yet to identify the victims involved in the incident and the motive behind the shooting incident is still under investigation.

Advertisement

As the authorities continue to investigate the matter, they have cordoned off the area and the traffic is being diverted. Not only this, the authorities believed that one of the bodies found the the LA home was that of the suspect. The authorities are yet to determine the victims' relationship with each other.

Mass Shooting: The Biggest Problem in California

The US State of California has witnessed several instances of mass shootings in span of just a few weeks. Earlier this month, a double shooting incident was under investigation after two men were shot just about a block away from the University of California (USC) campus. The LAPD informed that the incident took place on January 24 near the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Budlong Avenue in LA’s Adams-Normandie neighbourhood. However, these shooting incidents turn out to be surprising since California has the strongest gun laws in the country along with some of the lowest rates of gun deaths and gun ownership.

To carry a firearm in California one has to obtain a five-year Firearm Safety Certificate, obtained by paying a $25 fee, submission of applicant data to the state. Not only this, one has to pass a writing test proctored by a Department of Justice Certified Instructor. According to DOJ California, handguns sold by dealers must be "California legal" by being listed on the state's Roster of Handguns Certified for Sale.