Updated April 6th, 2024 at 22:50 IST

Public Asked to Avoid Arkansas Shopping Mall Area Amid Reports of 'Active Incident'

Local media outlets reported that someone had crashed a vehicle into an unoccupied massage therapy business at the Arkansas mall.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
No faculty or students at the school have, thus far, been injured. | Image:Unsplash/ Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Conway (Arkansas): A SWAT team from a police department in central Arkansas responded to a shopping mall incident on Saturday morning and people were asked to avoid the area. Conway police said on Facebook that officers responded to the Lewis Crossing Shopping Center “for an incident that is active at this time.” The post did not elaborate.

News outlets reported that someone had crashed a vehicle into an unoccupied massage therapy business, and nearby businesses were cleared of customers and employees. Photos posted on social media showed numerous police cars responding to the shopping centre’s parking lot.

Bystander video showed the SWAT team with guns drawn forcibly entering an adjacent restaurant. Shots were fired, although it wasn’t immediately clear where the shots came from. Arkansas State Police were investigating the incident as an “officer-involved shooting,” KATV-TV reported.

Further details weren't immediately available from police.

Some responders to the police department’s Facebook post said they were locked down in nearby stores.

Conway is about 33 miles (53 kilometres) north of Little Rock.

Published April 6th, 2024 at 22:50 IST

