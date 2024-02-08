Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 10:55 IST

BREAKING: Multiple Earthquakes Jolt Oklahoma City with 4.2 Magnitude Being the Highest

A series of earthquakes jolted the state of Oklahoma on Friday (local time) with the highest quake of magnitude 4.2.

Digital Desk
Earthquake Hits Delhi-NCR,
Multiple Earthquakes rock Oklahoma | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Oklahoma City - A series of earthquakes jolted the state of Oklahoma on Friday (local time) with the highest quake of magnitude 4.2. According to the US Geological Survey, a 3.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 9:37 pm (local time) and in less than 10 minutes a 4.2-magnitude quake rattled the American states. This was followed by multiple aftershocks of 2.0 magnitude. As per the watchdog, the quakes rattled West Arcadia on Friday night. The USGS recorded more earthquakes shortly after 10 p.m. near Arcadia with magnitudes of 2.0, 2.6, 2.4 and 2.5, respectively.

Meanwhile, local news outlet KOCO 5 mentioned that it has received several emails and messages from people throughout the area stating that they felt the tremours as well.

Advertisement

 An official with the Oklahoma Cooperation Commission told News 9 that the Induced Seismicity Department of OCC is investigating the matter. Amid the chaos, multiple videos of the strong quake circulated online leaving netizens in utter shock. 

This is a developing story.

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 10:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement