Oklahoma City - A series of earthquakes jolted the state of Oklahoma on Friday (local time) with the highest quake of magnitude 4.2. According to the US Geological Survey, a 3.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 9:37 pm (local time) and in less than 10 minutes a 4.2-magnitude quake rattled the American states. This was followed by multiple aftershocks of 2.0 magnitude. As per the watchdog, the quakes rattled West Arcadia on Friday night. The USGS recorded more earthquakes shortly after 10 p.m. near Arcadia with magnitudes of 2.0, 2.6, 2.4 and 2.5, respectively.

Meanwhile, local news outlet KOCO 5 mentioned that it has received several emails and messages from people throughout the area stating that they felt the tremours as well.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 4.2 - 6 km W of Arcadia, Oklahoma https://t.co/qVNItEpOqR — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) January 13, 2024

An official with the Oklahoma Cooperation Commission told News 9 that the Induced Seismicity Department of OCC is investigating the matter. Amid the chaos, multiple videos of the strong quake circulated online leaving netizens in utter shock.

Does this sound like an earth quake to any of you?🤔

This is an alleged recording of the quake that hit Oklahoma just a while ago this evening.

pic.twitter.com/XNnYhm9RSd — We Have It All (@WeAreWoke1776_3) January 13, 2024

This is a developing story.