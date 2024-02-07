English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 14:45 IST

BREAKING | Thieves Drag Entire ATM From Van, Sending Sparks Flying Down Oakland Road

In Oakland, a group of thieves forcefully pulled an entire bank ATM from the ground, secured it to a van with a rope, and sped away, generating sparks.

Manasvi Asthana
Brazen thieves drag entire ATM from van, sending sparks flying down Oakland road | Image:Representative image
In Oakland, a group of thieves forcefully pulled an entire bank ATM from the ground, secured it to a van with a rope and sped away generating sparks. A bystander, unable to believe what he saw, captured the footage, as reported by a local news outlet, which obtained the clip. On Sunday, Jan 21 two ATMs, one of which was dragged by a van, were stolen from different locations in Oakland a city grappling with an increase in property crime, as per Oakland police.

The ATM featured in the video was taken from the exterior of a Bank of America on Hegenberger Road, just before 7:30 a.m., according to the police department.

"Multiple individuals" utilised tools to forcefully extract the ATM before making their getaway, as depicted in the video, according to the police. 

The witness, who recorded the audacious heist, informed a local news outlet that he observed three or four individuals participating in the theft. The second ATM was taken from a nearby business on Alameda Avenue approximately an hour earlier, as stated by the police.

Oakland police revealed on Tuesday that they apprehended one suspect, Anthony Pearson in connection to the Bank of America robbery. Although Pearson was taken into custody on the same day as the thefts. Authorities are still actively pursuing the other assailants.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 14:41 IST

