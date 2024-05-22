BREAKING: Trump Campaign Begins Accepting Bitcoin/Crypto

Advertisement

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign announced on Tuesday its decision to start accepting donations in cryptocurrency, aiming to cultivate what it terms a “crypto army” leading up to Election Day. The move underscores Trump's message of being a crypto-friendly candidate and seeks to engage young male voters increasingly involved in digital assets.

The campaign launched a dedicated fundraising page allowing “any federally permissible donor the ability to give” to its political committees using various crypto assets accepted through the Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange.

Here is what you need to know

Accepted cryptocurrencies include popular options like Bitcoin, Ether, and US Dollar Coin, as well as smaller coins like Shiba Inu Coin and Dogecoin, which are favored by internet personalities and endorsed by billionaire Elon Musk.

While it remains unclear whether the Trump campaign plans to hold onto the received cryptocurrency or liquidate it immediately, questions arise regarding the fees involved in the process and ensuring compliance with U.S. election laws due to the anonymity of cryptocurrency transactions.

Notably, Trump has previously received millions in cryptocurrency through personal projects such as Trump Digital Trading Cards non-fungible tokens and the release of his MAGA coin last August. Coinbase, the cryptocurrency exchange facilitating these transactions, emphasized that its platform is open to all candidates this election season.

Julia Krieger, a spokeswoman for Coinbase, highlighted the nonpartisan nature of cryptocurrency, highlighting its role in advancing financial transactions due to its cost-effectiveness and speed.

The Trump campaign's foray into cryptocurrency fundraising signals a broader acceptance of digital assets in mainstream political finance, potentially reshaping how political campaigns engage with supporters and raise funds.

(With inputs from AP).