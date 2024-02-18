Updated February 18th, 2024 at 23:03 IST
BREAKING: Two Officers, First Responder Shot Dead in Minnesota
Two police officers and one first responder were fatally shot at a domestic call in the city, according to the police association.
Two police officers and a first responder were fatally shot during a domestic call in Minnesota | Image:Republic TV
Minnesota: Two police officers and one first responder were fatally shot at a domestic call in the city, according to the police association, Associated Press reported.
