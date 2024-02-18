English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 23:03 IST

BREAKING: Two Officers, First Responder Shot Dead in Minnesota

Two police officers and one first responder were fatally shot at a domestic call in the city, according to the police association.

Digital Desk
BREAKING: Security Breach in Jammu Central Jail
Two police officers and a first responder were fatally shot during a domestic call in Minnesota | Image:Republic TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

Minnesota: Two police officers and one first responder were fatally shot at a domestic call in the city, according to the police association, Associated Press reported.

Published February 18th, 2024 at 23:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

3 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

5 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

6 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

6 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

6 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

6 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ILT20: Dubai Capitals clinch the trophy

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  2. UP: BJP Workers 'Use Gangajal to Clean' Varanasi Intersection Where

    India News24 minutes ago

  3. BAFTA 2024: Prince William Arrives At The Red Carpet

    Entertainment32 minutes ago

  4. Netizens say Rohit's declaration drama was a mind game to down ENG

    Sports 34 minutes ago

  5. BREAKING: Two Officers, First Responder Shot Dead in Minnesota

    World40 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo