Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 5th, 2024 at 07:44 IST

Brookland Metro Shooting: Teenage Boy Killed, Hunt On for Gunman, Suspect's Picture Released

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, wearing a black jacket, black hoodie, light blue jeans and black and white shoes

Reported by: Digital Desk
After a teenager was fatally shot at Brookland metro station in Washington DC on Thursday, DC police released a picture of the suspect on X
After a teenager was fatally shot at Brookland metro station in Washington DC on Thursday, DC police released a picture of the suspect on X | Image:DC Police/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Brookland Metro Station Shooting: DC police are searching for a suspected gunman after a teen was shot and killed at the Brookland Metro station on Thursday afternoon. 

Officers responded to the 800 block of Monroe Street, NE, just before 4 pm for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police found the victim inside the station. They say the shooting took place on the platform. 

The victim was unconscious and not breathing when police arrived. He was pronounced dead and the MPD homicide unit was called to the scene.

Following a preliminary investigation, police say a group of teens were involved in a fight on the platform. They say an individual who was not involved in the fight pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots. It's not yet known how many rounds were fired or if the victim was the intended target. 

Special police officers quickly evacuated the station and the suspected gunman fled. 

Police have issued a lookout for the suspect. He is described as a light-skinned black male, wearing a black jacket, black hoodie, light blue jeans and black and white shoes, and carrying a square gray backpack.

Published April 5th, 2024 at 07:43 IST

