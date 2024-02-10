The earthquake is said to have struck at around 9:57 pm IST. | Image: PTI

Malibu: The US coastline was rattled by five earthquakes in California on Friday. Out of these five quakes, two turned out to be major in Hawaii and Malibu.

The USGS Shake Alert on X tweeted, “ Good afternoon Southern California! Did you feel the magnitude 4.6 earthquake about 7 miles northwest of Malibu at 1:47 pm? See https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ci40664632/executive… The #ShakeAlert system was activated. @Cal_OES @CAGeoSurvey @ListosCA.”

Southern California Earthquake:

Within five minutes, four quakes rattled Malibu, Thousand Oaks, Los Angeles, and Glendale in Southern California.

A preliminary earthquake of magnitude 4.5 located about 5 miles northwest of Malibu caused shaking in parts of Southern California. The quake was then immediately followed by 3 minor quakes.

The National Tsunami Warning Center stated that there is no tsunami warning from quakes.

✅NO tsunami, NO danger from a recent earthquake.



Duty Scientists analyzed the event at



1:49 PM PST Friday Feb 9 2024:

M4.7 40 miles W of Los Angeles, California.



A Tsunami Information Statement for this event is posted at https://t.co/npoUHxX900 — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) February 9, 2024

A 6.3 Hawaiian Quake:

On the same day, just a few hours apart, a massive earthquake of 5.7 magnitude struck Naalehu, Hawaii, the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The department stated that the quake struck at 10:06 am local time and a depth of 10km.

Is There Any Relation Between The Two Quakes?

Following the series of tremors, concerns arose among experts. However, as per professionals, there is no correlation between the two major quakes in Hawaii and Malibu.

This incident occurred on the anniversary of the 1971 San Fernando earthquake which claimed the lives of many and caused damage worth $500 million.

