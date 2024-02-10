Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 07:47 IST

Earthquakes Hit These 5 California Cities. Are These Tremors Related? Here's What Experts Say

Four earthquakes rattled Southern California in five minutes Friday afternoon. A preliminary magnitude-4.5 earthquake located about 5 miles northwest of Malibu.

Digital Desk
California
The earthquake is said to have struck at around 9:57 pm IST. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Malibu: The US coastline was rattled by five earthquakes in California on Friday. Out of these five quakes, two turned out to be major in Hawaii and Malibu.

The USGS Shake Alert on X tweeted, “ Good afternoon Southern California! Did you feel the magnitude 4.6 earthquake about 7 miles northwest of Malibu at 1:47 pm? See https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ci40664632/executive… The #ShakeAlert system was activated. @Cal_OES @CAGeoSurvey @ListosCA.”

Advertisement

Southern California Earthquake:

Within five minutes, four quakes rattled Malibu, Thousand Oaks, Los Angeles, and Glendale in Southern California.

Advertisement

A preliminary earthquake of magnitude 4.5 located about 5 miles northwest of Malibu caused shaking in parts of Southern California. The quake was then immediately followed by 3 minor quakes.

The National Tsunami Warning Center stated that there is no tsunami warning from quakes.

Advertisement

A 6.3 Hawaiian Quake:

On the same day, just a  few hours apart, a massive earthquake of 5.7 magnitude struck Naalehu, Hawaii, the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The department stated that the quake struck at 10:06 am local time and a depth of 10km.

Advertisement

Is There Any Relation Between The Two Quakes?

Following the series of tremors, concerns arose among experts. However, as per professionals, there is no correlation between the two major quakes in Hawaii and Malibu.

Advertisement

This incident occurred on the anniversary of the 1971 San Fernando earthquake which claimed the lives of many and caused damage worth $500 million. 
 

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 07:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

10 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

10 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

10 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

10 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

10 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

13 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

13 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

13 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

14 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

14 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

14 hours ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

18 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

18 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

18 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

18 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

18 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

18 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Cummins beats Q3 expectations, bullish outlook on demand, margins

    Business News28 minutes ago

  2. Jammu and Kashmir: NIA Raids Over Dozen Locations in Terror Conspiracy

    India News31 minutes ago

  3. Balanced risks, no rush for rate cuts: Fed's Logan

    Business News32 minutes ago

  4. WWE SmackDown Results: Explosive action unfolds in Charlotte

    Sports 36 minutes ago

  5. How much Rishi Sunak paid in tax?

    Economy News40 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement