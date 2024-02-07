English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 13:47 IST

California Floods: Universities Switch to Online Classes as Storm Continues to Threaten State

Cal State Fullerton took the lead, announcing in a Sunday press release that all in-person classes on Monday would be held remotely.

Digital Desk
Representative image
Representative image | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

California students will be swapping classrooms for screens on Monday as several universities switch to online learning due to the ongoing storm bringing strong winds and heavy rain.

Cal State Fullerton took the lead, announcing in a Sunday press release that all in-person classes on Monday would be held remotely. "An abundance of caution and the safety of students, faculty, and staff are our top priorities," the university emphasized, adding that the main campus will be "minimally staffed" and encouraging staff to work remotely.

Advertisement

Cal State isn't alone

Similar measures are being taken at California State University Long Beach, where "on-campus, in-person classes may shift to online instruction or alternative assignments, where possible," due to the "severe weather," according to a university statement.

Advertisement

The University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB) is also joining the online learning wave. The chancellor's office advised instructors to switch to remote teaching "wherever possible" on Monday, citing the "local storm conditions." While assuring that the campus remains "safe, open, and operational," the chancellor acknowledged that the initial forecast for Monday was more severe and expressed understanding for staff impacted by the storm or school closures. "Supervisors should allow staff colleagues to work remotely, wherever possible, or request time off on Monday, February 5," the statement read.

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 13:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement