California students will be swapping classrooms for screens on Monday as several universities switch to online learning due to the ongoing storm bringing strong winds and heavy rain.

Cal State Fullerton took the lead, announcing in a Sunday press release that all in-person classes on Monday would be held remotely. "An abundance of caution and the safety of students, faculty, and staff are our top priorities," the university emphasized, adding that the main campus will be "minimally staffed" and encouraging staff to work remotely.

Cal State isn't alone

Similar measures are being taken at California State University Long Beach, where "on-campus, in-person classes may shift to online instruction or alternative assignments, where possible," due to the "severe weather," according to a university statement.

The University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB) is also joining the online learning wave. The chancellor's office advised instructors to switch to remote teaching "wherever possible" on Monday, citing the "local storm conditions." While assuring that the campus remains "safe, open, and operational," the chancellor acknowledged that the initial forecast for Monday was more severe and expressed understanding for staff impacted by the storm or school closures. "Supervisors should allow staff colleagues to work remotely, wherever possible, or request time off on Monday, February 5," the statement read.