California residents are urged to stay indoors and prepare for further power outages as powerful winds sweep the state, leaving over 900,000 customers in the dark. The culprit? A potent atmospheric river fueled storm packing gusts strong enough to topple trees, damage power lines, and create widespread disruption.

Over 40 million Californians, nearly half the state's population, are under high wind alerts, bracing for potential gusts of 65 to 85 mph, with isolated pockets experiencing even stronger blasts of up to 90 mph in higher elevations.

Here is what you need to know

The National Weather Service (NWS) has documented wind speeds surpassing 70 mph in several locations, including Falcon Road (80 mph), Magic Mountain Truck Trail (79 mph), Coyote Ridge Road (77 mph), and Yucca Circle (77 mph). Mount Oso and McClellan Air Force Base recorded gusts of 75 and 66 mph, respectively, while Sacramento International Airport saw winds reach 62 mph. Even Los Angeles International Airport felt the storm's impact with gusts reaching 36 mph.

With the storm expected to peak in the coming hours, further disruptions and outages are a real possibility.

Residents are urged to take precautions:

Stay indoors and away from windows.

Secure outdoor furniture and belongings.

Charge electronic devices in case of prolonged outages.

Have flashlights and batteries readily available.

Heed all warnings and instructions from local authorities.

Remember, downed power lines pose a serious danger. Never touch them or attempt to move them. Report any downed lines to your local utility company immediately.

This developing situation highlights the importance of staying informed and prepared for extreme weather events. By following safety guidelines and remaining vigilant, Californians can weather the storm and minimize potential risks.