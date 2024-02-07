Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 12:12 IST

Chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', Beats of Dhol Echo the Skies of New York's Times Square | Watch

Chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram' and the beats of dhol echoed the skies of New York's Famous Times Square as the world embraced the inauguration of Ram Mandir.

Digital Desk
People of Indian diaspora took to New York's Times Square to celebrate the inauguration of Ram Mandir
People of Indian diaspora took to New York's Times Square to celebrate the inauguration of Ram Mandir | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New York - Chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram' and the beats of dhol echoed the skies of New York's Famous Times Square as the world embraced the inauguration of the historic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. On Sunday (local time), members of the Indian diaspora reached New York's iconic location to celebrate the Grand Pran Pratishta Ceremony which will be conducted thousands of miles away in India. Similar grand celebrations were conducted by the Indian community in countries like the UK, Nepal, Mexico, Australia, etc. The celebrations became grander hours after the members of the ‘Oversees Friends of Ram Mandir’ distributed laddoos at Time Square. 

Not only this, some of the humongous screens at New York's famous and celebrated spot also featured beautiful images of Lord Rama indicating the far reach of India's influence. Prem Bhandari, one of the members of the organisation said that the grand Pran Pratishtha event is being celebrated with much fanfare across the United States. In the past few days, multiple rallies and light shows were conducted across the country to commemorate the historic ceremony. "We never thought that we would witness this divine day in our lifetime. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place very soon. People in Times Square are also celebrating this and the place is looking no less than Ayodhya. People of the Indian diaspora are celebrating this event at various places," Prem Bhandari told the ANI on Sunday. "Lord Ram is returning after 'vanvaas' (exile) and all this is taking place due to the leadership of PM Modi. He has made the whole atmosphere in 'Rammay' across the world. He has connected not just 140 crore people but the Indian diaspora abroad too with this event. This day is no less than Diwali," he added. Bhandari went on to laud Prime Minister Narendra Modi for connecting people across the globe for the event. As per the reports, the Indian diaspora in the United States has planned dozens of events across the country to celebrate the grand spectacle.  

Advertisement
Indian diaspora chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at New York's Times Square, Image: Republic
Members of the Hindu community raise the poster of Lord Shri Ram at New York's Times Square, Image: AP

Billboards go up across America

Several events are lined up in New York, Boston, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Fransisco to celebrate the historic event. Meanwhile, billboards have gone up in Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey and Georgia to raise awareness about the significance of the event. The US chapter of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) collaborated with other Hindu communities to set up more than 40 billboards across 10 states, ANI reported. Meanwhile in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to perform rituals marking the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ and a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals in Ayodhya. The event is also expected to be attended by special guests from the cricket world, the film world, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture and other fields as well.

The Indian diaspora celebrates the inauguration of Ram Mandir, Image: X
Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 11:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Ram MandirRepublic DigitalViralWorld NewsNarendra Modi
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. Suspicious Boat from Kuwait Lands in Mumbai, 3 Held

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  4. Eagle Trailer Out, Ravi Teja Goes All Guns Blazing In Action-packed Film

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  5. BREAKING: Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly

    Videos17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement