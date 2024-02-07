Advertisement

Washington DC - As former US President Donald Trump continues to navigate through a plethora of legal battles, his lawyers told the US Supreme Court that the ruling to disqualify him from the state's 2024 ballot would “unleash chaos and bedlam”. On Thursday, Trump's legal team submitted a legal brief to the state's apex court in which they urged the court to put a swift and decisive end” to lawsuits that say he is ineligible to serve as president, Politico reported. In the legal briefing, Trump's lawyers mentioned that the former US President's disqualification would “threaten to disenfranchise tens of millions of Americans” and can unleash major chaos.

"The Court should put a swift and decisive end to these ballot-disqualification efforts, which threaten to disenfranchise tens of millions of Americans and which promise to unleash chaos and bedlam if other state courts and state officials follow Colorado’s lead and exclude the likely Republican presidential nominee from their ballots," Trump's team said in the legal briefing. “The Court should reverse the Colorado decision because President Trump is not even subject to section 3, as the President is not an “officer of the United States” under the Constitution. And even if President Trump were subject to section 3 he did not “engage in” anything that qualifies as “insurrection.” The Court should reverse on these grounds and end these unconstitutional disqualification efforts once and for all,” the team furthered.

Advertisement

The case will be heard in February

According to The New York Times, the case will be heard by the American apex court on February 8 and the court will deliver the judgement by March 5. The Colorado Supreme Court barred Trump from contesting in the state's primaries under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. The legislation was adopted after the Civil War and it enables the authorities to those who had taken an oath “to support the Constitution of the United States” from holding if they are found to be engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof." The Colorado court argued that Section 3 can be applied in regard to Trump's alleged role in inciting the January 6 riots.

Advertisement

In light of this, Trump's legal team argued that the former US President himself did not “engage in insurrection.” ”President Trump never participated in or directed any of the illegal conduct that occurred at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021,” the brief said. “In fact, the opposite is true, as President Trump repeatedly called for peace, patriotism, and law and order," the lawyers argued. They mentioned that pointing to the reports of “fraud” committed in the 2020 election is not about inciting riots. “Raising concerns about the integrity of the recent federal election and pointing to reports of fraud and irregularity is not an act of violence or a threat of force. And giving a passionate political speech and telling supporters to metaphorically ‘fight like hell’ for their beliefs is not insurrection either," the team argued.