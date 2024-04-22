Updated April 22nd, 2024 at 14:07 IST
Chaos in Campuses: Yale Student Stabbed in Eye with Palestinian Flag During Campus Protest
Describing the ordeal, Tartak recounted being taunted and harassed by the crowd before being targeted with the Palestinian flag, which was jabbed into her eye.
- World News
- 4 min read
Advertisement
A Jewish student journalist at Yale University found herself at the center of a harrowing incident during an anti-Israeli protest on Saturday night, where she was stabbed in the eye with a Palestinian flag by an unidentified assailant.
Sahar Tartak, the editor-in-chief of the Yale Free Press, was covering the protest, which drew hundreds of students in solidarity with Palestinians. As Tartak and a friend attempted to film the event, they were surrounded by demonstrators, who singled them out for wearing Hasidic Jewish attire.
Advertisement
A pro-Palestine protestor jabbed a flag into her eye
Describing the ordeal, Tartak recounted being taunted and harassed by the crowd before being targeted with the Palestinian flag, which was jabbed into her eye. Attempts to confront her assailant were thwarted as protesters formed a blockade to impede her movements.
Advertisement
Despite seeking assistance from campus police, Tartak was reportedly told that there was nothing they could do. She was subsequently transported to the hospital for medical evaluation.
In response to the incident, Stop Antisemitism, a nonprofit watchdog group, has circulated an image of the alleged assailant in hopes of identifying him.
Mother was't safe in Iran, daughter isn't safe in US?
Writing for a publication called The Free Press, Sahar Tartak remarked that -
"The midnight demonstration, the encampment, the violence, all of it violates Yale policy. Some of it, like my assault, also violates state and federal law. Yet nothing meaningful seems to happen in response. Given Yale’s permissiveness, I had the sinking feeling that someone would get hurt. I just didn’t expect it to be me.
I felt pressure where the stick of the flag had hit my left eye and had a headache last night and much of today. I’m okay now, though. But last night, sitting in the hospital, I couldn’t help but think of my mother, Shahnaz, who grew up in Iran. Her neighbors threw rocks at her for being a Jew. She has a scar on her eyelid to this day."
What is Yale saying?
Yale officials have assured that the university police department is actively investigating the assault and reiterated their commitment to a campus free from violence. University President Peter Salovey condemned the behavior witnessed during the protest, emphasizing that Yale does not tolerate actions that threaten or intimidate any community members.
Since October 7th, antisemitic protests have been flaring up at US universities
The incident has reignited criticism of Yale's handling of protests on campus, with concerns raised about the university's failure to enforce its own guidelines. Despite regulations prohibiting the obstruction of building entrances and trespassing, demonstrators have continued their actions with apparent impunity.
Advertisement
The protest at Yale coincides with a hunger strike aimed at pressuring the university to divest from weapons manufacturers associated with Israel, a movement that has gained traction over the past week. The demonstration mirrors similar protests at Columbia University in New York City, highlighting a growing wave of ‘activism’ across Ivy League institutions.
Advertisement
As investigations into the assault unfold, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges universities face in balancing free expression with ensuring the safety and well-being of all students on campus.
Advertisement
Published April 22nd, 2024 at 13:40 IST