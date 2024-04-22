Advertisement

A Jewish student journalist at Yale University found herself at the center of a harrowing incident during an anti-Israeli protest on Saturday night, where she was stabbed in the eye with a Palestinian flag by an unidentified assailant.

Sahar Tartak, the editor-in-chief of the Yale Free Press, was covering the protest, which drew hundreds of students in solidarity with Palestinians. As Tartak and a friend attempted to film the event, they were surrounded by demonstrators, who singled them out for wearing Hasidic Jewish attire.

A pro-Palestine protestor jabbed a flag into her eye

Describing the ordeal, Tartak recounted being taunted and harassed by the crowd before being targeted with the Palestinian flag, which was jabbed into her eye. Attempts to confront her assailant were thwarted as protesters formed a blockade to impede her movements.

Despite seeking assistance from campus police, Tartak was reportedly told that there was nothing they could do. She was subsequently transported to the hospital for medical evaluation.

Yale University - a female Jewish student was stabbed in the eye by the pictured man at last night’s pro terror rally on campus.



Recognize him? DM us and help secure his arrest!



Enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/GOa8l0fwkb — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites)

In response to the incident, Stop Antisemitism, a nonprofit watchdog group, has circulated an image of the alleged assailant in hopes of identifying him.

Mother was't safe in Iran, daughter isn't safe in US?

Writing for a publication called The Free Press, Sahar Tartak remarked that -

"The midnight demonstration, the encampment, the violence, all of it violates Yale policy. Some of it, like my assault, also violates state and federal law. Yet nothing meaningful seems to happen in response. Given Yale’s permissiveness, I had the sinking feeling that someone would get hurt. I just didn’t expect it to be me. I felt pressure where the stick of the flag had hit my left eye and had a headache last night and much of today. I’m okay now, though. But last night, sitting in the hospital, I couldn’t help but think of my mother, Shahnaz, who grew up in Iran. Her neighbors threw rocks at her for being a Jew. She has a scar on her eyelid to this day."

What is Yale saying?

Female Jewish student surrounded by mob of pro-Palestine activists forming a human chain, to block her from entering Yale University because she is Jewish.



Later in the evening she was also stabbed in the eye with a Palestinian flag whilst on campus.



pic.twitter.com/isboNwhFP4 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV)

Yale officials have assured that the university police department is actively investigating the assault and reiterated their commitment to a campus free from violence. University President Peter Salovey condemned the behavior witnessed during the protest, emphasizing that Yale does not tolerate actions that threaten or intimidate any community members.

Since October 7th, antisemitic protests have been flaring up at US universities

This is Yale. The mob surrounds a visibly Jewish young man and prevents him from walking freely on campus.



But tell me more about how this is a "peaceful protest" against war. pic.twitter.com/iaYqHHvCWU — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas)

The incident has reignited criticism of Yale's handling of protests on campus, with concerns raised about the university's failure to enforce its own guidelines. Despite regulations prohibiting the obstruction of building entrances and trespassing, demonstrators have continued their actions with apparent impunity.

Last night at @Yale University



Appeasing antisemitism never works. https://t.co/r8a7ZAp1r9 pic.twitter.com/oKK0yOh8LV — David Saranga (@DavidSaranga)

The protest at Yale coincides with a hunger strike aimed at pressuring the university to divest from weapons manufacturers associated with Israel, a movement that has gained traction over the past week. The demonstration mirrors similar protests at Columbia University in New York City, highlighting a growing wave of ‘activism’ across Ivy League institutions.

As investigations into the assault unfold, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges universities face in balancing free expression with ensuring the safety and well-being of all students on campus.