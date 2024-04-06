×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 28th, 2023 at 07:23 IST

Chinese immigrant workers sue over forced labor at illegal marijuana operation on Navajo land

Job advertisements for the operation in Shiprock promised $200 per day, housing and food in exchange for "gardening" and "flower cutting."

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
-
Image: AP | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read

Chinese immigrant workers allege they were lured to northern New Mexico under false pretenses and forced to work 14 hours a day trimming marijuana on the Navajo Nation where cultivating the plant is illegal, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in state court.
Job advertisements for the operation in Shiprock promised $200 per day, housing and food in exchange for "gardening" and "flower cutting." But when the workers arrived in New Mexico, the complaint says, their phones and car keys were taken away, they were barred from leaving and, in some instances, family members were separated.
In a statement Wednesday, lawyers for the 15 workers said their clients were treated like animals and commended their bravery for coming forward.
"Ending forced labor requires that the perpetrators of forced labor and those who seek to benefit from such schemes face serious consequences," attorney Aaron Halegua said. "We hope that this lawsuit will demonstrate that such abusive practices do not pay."
The lawsuit names as defendants Navajo businessman Dineh Benally and Irving Lin, a Taiwanese entrepreneur based in Los Angeles. It also names associates of Benally and Lin, as well as businesses linked to the farming operation, which authorities say ballooned to nearly two dozen farms and more than 1,100 greenhouses spread across 400 acres (162 hectares).
At least 19 rooms at a motel in nearby Farmington supported the operation, the complaint alleges. Workers were treated like prisoners at the motel, which was under watch by armed security guards, and like machines while toiling in the fields, according to the complaint.
Farmington police busted the operation in October 2020 after they were called to the motel to investigate a "strong odor" of marijuana. They found 2,000 pounds of marijuana, worth $3 million to $10 million, according to the lawsuit. Workers who were there at the time were arrested, but drug charges later were dropped.
In late 2020, federal, state and tribal authorities also raided the Shiprock-area farms, destroying a quarter-million plants.
The Navajo Nation Department of Justice sued Benally, leading to a court order halting the operation that the lawsuit says Benally and his associates ignored.
Benally didn't respond to phone and emailed requests for comment. David Jordan, who represented Benally in the Navajo case, declined to comment on the lawsuit, although he denied that Benally ignored the tribal judge's order to halt farming.
Lin couldn't immediately be reached for comment Wednesday. It wasn't clear from court records whether he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf, and a lawyer in New Mexico who represented Lin previously wasn't available Wednesday evening.
But in a March 2021 affidavit detailed in the lawsuit, Lin stated there was "no violence and human trafficking" and no "human rights" violated by the farming operation.
The lawsuit filed in Santa Fe seeks a jury trial and unspecified damages.
Benally, a former Navajo Nation presidential candidate who campaigned on growing hemp to boost the economy, is accused in the lawsuit of turning a blind eye to federal and tribal laws that make it illegal to grow marijuana on the reservation. The complaint says he instructed his associates and the workers to refer to the marijuana as "hemp" to avoid law enforcement scrutiny.
The lawsuit claims that Benally and Lin intentionally targeted Chinese immigrants in California who were out of work in 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
Phillip Francisco, then-chief of police for the Navajo Nation, previously estimated there were 1,000 people working for the operation, mostly foreign workers brought to New Mexico from Los Angeles. Other law enforcement officials estimated the number of workers surpassed 2,000.
Navajo residents described seeing the workers sleeping in the fields and ditches, "shivering through the night," the lawsuit states. One worker said he slept on the floors of greenhouses and was never paid any of the roughly $12,000 in wages he was promised. Workers did not get adequate rest, or enough food and water throughout the day, according to the lawsuit.
The workers were monitored by cameras and security guards, some of whom were armed, the complaint states. When they sought to leave or just rest, the lawsuit alleges they were forced to continue working.
Photos included in the lawsuit show cannabis plants blanketing the floor of one motel room, with the room's mattress leaning on its side against a wall.

Published September 28th, 2023 at 02:53 IST

Business

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

manish sisodia

Manish's Custody Extended

a few seconds ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir On Hollywood Debut

a few seconds ago
Michael Hussey and Rohit Sharma

Hussey dig at Rohit?

3 minutes ago
Bob Iger

Iger on password sharing

4 minutes ago
Narendra Modi Rally

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

12 minutes ago
Nissan Motor shares

Nissan tax incentive

14 minutes ago
MS Dhoni during CSK practice

CSK fans fear the worst

17 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

600 Stranded in Taiwan

30 minutes ago
israel

Iran Warns US

33 minutes ago
Chennai rain

Chennai Rain

34 minutes ago
S Jaishankar

India-Maldives

37 minutes ago
NIA Team Attacked in West Bengal

NIA Team Attacked

43 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

SRH stars on MS Dhoni

an hour ago
World Health Day

World Health Day 2024

an hour ago
lalu yadav

Blow to Lalu Yadav

an hour ago
PM Modi and JP Nadda

BJP's Foundation Day

an hour ago
Jessica Pegula

Pegula save 4 match point

an hour ago
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

BMCM Massive Budget

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Doull blasts Dhoni's OVERCONFIDENCE: 'I know he is the great MS but...'

    Sports 17 hours ago

  2. Company's 'Diktat' To Ban Lunch And Washroom Breaks | Bizarre News

    India News19 hours ago

  3. Assam: Nepali Tourist Alleges Molestation By Mob For Dressing Like a Boy

    India News19 hours ago

  4. How much do MS Dhoni and Kohli pay for a haircut? Aalim Hakim reveals

    Sports 20 hours ago

  5. Massive Fire Engulfs Power Distribution Company in Raipur's Kota

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo