Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 5th, 2024 at 08:09 IST

Concrete, Measurable Steps Needed to Address Civilian Harm in Gaza: Biden to Netanyahu

Biden underscored that an immediate ceasefire is essential to stabilize and improve the humanitarian situation and protect innocent civilians in Gaza

Reported by: Digital Desk
Biden urged Netanyahu to empower his negotiators to conclude a deal without delay to bring the hostages home
Biden urged Netanyahu to empower his negotiators to conclude a deal without delay to bring the hostages home | Image:ANI
Washington: Stating that strikes on humanitarian workers and the overall humanitarian situation in Gaza are "unacceptable," US President Joe Biden has told Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to implement "concrete, and measurable steps" to address the civilian harm and the safety of aid workers. In a conversation over a phone call on Thursday, both Biden and Netanyahu discussed the situation in Gaza.

According to the White House, "Biden made clear the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers. He made clear that the US policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel's immediate action on these steps."

"The two leaders discussed the situation in Gaza. President Biden emphasized that the strikes on humanitarian workers and the overall humanitarian situation are unacceptable," a readout of President Biden's call with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel stated, according to the White House.

Biden underscored that an immediate ceasefire is essential to stabilize and improve the humanitarian situation and protect innocent civilians, and he urged Netanyahu to empower his negotiators to conclude a deal without delay to bring the hostages home," according to the readout.

Further, the two leaders also discussed public Iranian threats against Israel and the Israeli people. "President Biden made clear that the United States strongly supports Israel in the face of those threats," as per the readout.

Published April 5th, 2024 at 08:09 IST

