Washington: Stating that strikes on humanitarian workers and the overall humanitarian situation in Gaza are "unacceptable," US President Joe Biden has told Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to implement "concrete, and measurable steps" to address the civilian harm and the safety of aid workers. In a conversation over a phone call on Thursday, both Biden and Netanyahu discussed the situation in Gaza.

According to the White House, "Biden made clear the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers. He made clear that the US policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel's immediate action on these steps."

"The two leaders discussed the situation in Gaza. President Biden emphasized that the strikes on humanitarian workers and the overall humanitarian situation are unacceptable," a readout of President Biden's call with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel stated, according to the White House.

Biden underscored that an immediate ceasefire is essential to stabilize and improve the humanitarian situation and protect innocent civilians, and he urged Netanyahu to empower his negotiators to conclude a deal without delay to bring the hostages home," according to the readout.

Further, the two leaders also discussed public Iranian threats against Israel and the Israeli people. "President Biden made clear that the United States strongly supports Israel in the face of those threats," as per the readout.