Updated January 24th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

Dangerous flooding, drenching storms unleash on US states: ’Month’s rain in 3 days’

A reek overflowed after a 4 inch rain way up north causing flash flooding in the US town of Guerneville, near San Francisco.

Zaini Majeed
Floods Rain Texas San Diego California
Flash floods batter parts of US. | Image:X
Torrential rainfall that neared 6 inches and drenching storms have caused dangerous flash floods leading to dozens of rescue across several states of US, mainly Texas, Louisiana, and California. A month’s worth of rain has deluged these states activating flood warnings, as rain swept through large swathes leaving a trail of destruction. By Wednesday, rain has neared 6 inches in the College Station, Texas, and approximately 80 miles northwest of Houston, American weather watch and broadcasters say. Incessant downpours have left residents struggling to survive day-to-day flooding this week.

In dramatic visuals on X, vehicles were seen carried away in the fast running water that entered residential streets due to what the US National Weather Service described as the “life-threatening flash flooding.”

NEW: San Diego, California is getting obliterated by torrential rain, flash flood warning issued for the entire county.

San Diego, which is not used to rain, received 2-4 inches of rain in just 6 hours.

A portion of the I-5 south was completely flooded. A dog was rescued along… pic.twitter.com/dfzGU9uxLX

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 22, 2024

 

A Tesla Model 3 was seen driving through flood waters over in San Diego yesterday…

I think I made the right choice 😳 pic.twitter.com/gLd2rrYY2S

— Michael  (@NTFTWX) January 23, 2024

Homes inundated, cars overturned, trees uprooted

First responders scrambled to search for the survivors as homes were inundated, cars overturned, trees uprooted, and streams ripped the highways with vehicles in a pile up and submerged underwater. A reek overflowed after a 4 inch rain way up north causing flash flooding in the US town of Guerneville, near San Francisco. To south, residents battled the major downpour with extreme winter storm. San Diego declared a state of emergency as in over a three hour span, 3 inches of rain flooded Mountain view, Shelltown, Southcrest neighbourhoods, nearby National City, and multiple highways, including the Interstate 15.

 

While on the job site, Senior Superintendent, Cesar Franco utilized his work truck to rescue multiple vehicles submerged in the San Diego floods, earning him praise from nearby tenants. Thank you for your outstanding commitment!#techniquex #culture #sandiego #california pic.twitter.com/PfPf9Bv500

— Techniquex (@Techniquexfloor) January 22, 2024

 

Damn sisters car got tooked #sandiegoflood #SANDIEGO #flood pic.twitter.com/5v9SfYgXto

— VLONEPVPI (@lewivuittonn) January 22, 2024

 

Some aftermath footage of the flooding yesterday in San Diego, California, United States 🇺🇸
| 22 January 2024 |#floods #flashfloods #SanDiego #sandiegoweather #flooding pic.twitter.com/bRFMammK75

— Disaster Tracker (@DisasterTrackHQ) January 23, 2024

 

@SanDiegoCounty #SANDIEGO #flood 

California outta invest in a drainage system for the highways. Millions in damages caused to roads vehicles peoples lives from a simple storm. This is I-5 pic.twitter.com/mJontWGUfy

— Nick Buchanan (@NicholasBuc) January 22, 2024

According to US National Weather Service, San Diego River burst and overflowed, ravaging homes and prompting people to flee to safe areas. 2-inch of rain battered San Diego International Airport, an average usually seen over the course of a month. 24 people floating with streams from the rushing San Diego and Tijuana rivers were rescued by the city’s fore department workers.

Kroc Center lifeguards bravely rescue a man from floodwaters amid a state of emergency triggered by intense rainfall and flash flooding in San Diego, #California

VC: Salvation Army San Diego#Flood #SanDiego #LaMesa #CAwx #Flooding #Rain #FlashFlood #storm #USwx #weatherpic.twitter.com/YLjdCNaOrS

— Earth42morrow (@Earth42morrow) January 23, 2024

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, while declaring a state of emergency, arranged to set up mitigation shelters in order to house displaced people. High speed water gushed into residences across Spring Valley and Casa de Oro neighborhoods, San Diego County Sheriff´s Lt. Zee Sanchez told reporters in the area. San Diego has activated its Inclement Weather Shelter Program, offering homeless a place to reside.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

