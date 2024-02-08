Day care owner, lackey busted with 302 bags of heroin, guns and $32K while kids were at facility | Image: Dover Police Department

Officials announced on Thursday, Jan 11 that a Delaware day care owner, Jessica Cooper, 29 and her accomplice, Cameron Christmas, 33 were arrested for operating a drug-trafficking operation from their home-based playschool. The arrests occurred just after noon on Wednesday when narcotics investigators raided The Little Peoples LFCC 2 while the day care business was in operation. Both individuals face multiple charges related to drugs and firearms.

Within the covert drug operation, law enforcement discovered 93 grams of cocaine, 26 grams of crack, 302 bags of heroin, two handguns and an excess of $32,000.

“Four children were in the day care at the time of the search warrant,” said the Dover Police Department.

Both Cooper, identified as the owner of the day care, and Christmas are facing charges that include drug possession, possession of drugs with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a prohibited person, child endangerment, conspiracy, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christmas is currently in custody with a cash bail exceeding $93,000, while Cooper is held with a secured bond set at $49,700. Records indicate that the duo has apparently been collaborating for several years and has a history of previous encounters with the law.

In 2021, court records indicate that Cooper covered Christmas' $450 bail when he was apprehended on a warrant for not appearing in court related to a charge of leaving the scene of an accident. Subsequently, he faced another warrant for failing to attend the trial.

Christmas has been arrested twice before on drug charges, with the latest incident resulting in a fine and court costs after he pleaded guilty in 2022.

According to court records, he violated a zero-tolerance policy for drugs, missed meetings and hearings, and failed to complete homework assignments while participating in a diversion program for his 2018 drug arrest.

In 2020, Cooper faced charges of hindering prosecution but the charge was subsequently dropped.

The reason behind the search of the day care is unclear but Christmas has a history of multiple drug arrests. The home day care, promoted on child care websites as fostering social skill development in a safe environment, received citations for noncompliance with regulations related to communication with parents, outdoor areas and maintenance of children's files.

Cooper is listed as the registered agent and the co-owner of the residential property. Her partner, who was not arrested, is also a registered agent. The business accommodates children between the ages of 1 to 12 years of age. The Daycare received several slaps on the wrist during its September 2023 inspection, when it was cited for noncompliance for having poor communication with parents, having gates that did not properly latch and failing to keep children’s files in order.

Inspectors found that two children needed blood lead screening results and one needed a health appraisal and immunisation record.

