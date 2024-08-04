sb.scorecardresearch
  • Democrat Ruben Gallego Claims Republicans Support Him in His Senate Campaign Against Kari Lake

Published 18:42 IST, August 4th 2024

Democrat Ruben Gallego Claims Republicans Support Him in His Senate Campaign Against Kari Lake

Arizona Democrat Ruben Gallego is promoting Republican backing for his Senate campaign as the congressman works to assemble a winning coalition in the swing state. A list being released Sunday of Republican supporters of his campaign includes moderate Republicans and some former Republicans.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Ruben Gallego
Ruben Gallego | Image: AP
18:42 IST, August 4th 2024