Democrat Ruben Gallego Claims Republicans Support Him in His Senate Campaign Against Kari Lake
Arizona Democrat Ruben Gallego is promoting Republican backing for his Senate campaign as the congressman works to assemble a winning coalition in the swing state. A list being released Sunday of Republican supporters of his campaign includes moderate Republicans and some former Republicans.
