Advertisement

Democratic dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict and the subsequent anti-Israel protests in the United States could pose a significant challenge for him in the upcoming election, a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll suggests.

According to the poll conducted from May 7 to May 14, a substantial 44 percent of Democratic registered voters disapprove of Biden’s approach to the crisis. This discontentment among Democrats could potentially weaken the coalition that helped Biden secure victory over Republican Donald Trump in the previous election.

Advertisement

Only 34 percent of registered voters approve Biden's management of the conflict

The poll reveals a broader dissatisfaction among voters, with only 34 percent of registered voters overall approving of Biden’s management of the Gaza conflict. Within the Democratic party, while 53% approve of his response, a significant portion, 44 percent, disapprove. Among independents, approval stands at 31%, while only 22 percent of Republicans approve.

Advertisement

Further complicating matters, the poll indicates that Democrats who are unhappy with Biden's response are less likely to pledge their vote to him in the November election. This statistic underscores the significance of addressing internal divisions within the party to secure electoral success.

What do Americans think about protests on college campuses?

Regarding the anti-Israel protests that have emerged on US campuses and in cities, opinions among Democrats are split. About 38 percent express support for the protests, while an equal percentage oppose them. In comparison, registered independents are more inclined to oppose the protests, with 58 percent against and 23 percent in favor, and Republicans overwhelmingly oppose them at 81 percent to 8 percent.

Interestingly, within the Democratic party, there's also a divide over whether these protests reflect an anti-Semitic viewpoint. While 33 percent of Democrats agree with the statement, 37 percent disagree.

Advertisement

The poll, which surveyed 3,934 US adults nationwide, including 3,208 registered voters, was conducted online and carries margins of error ranging from about 2 to 4 percentage points. The results of the poll shed light on the challenges facing President Biden as he navigates both domestic and international issues, highlighting the importance of addressing internal divisions within his party ahead of the upcoming election.