Updated April 7th, 2024 at 15:48 IST

Democrats, Led by Pelosi, Demand Halt to US Arms Transfers to Israel

Pelosi's support for the letter marks a notable departure from her previous stance as a long-standing supporter of Israel.

Reported by: Sagar Kar
Nancy Pelosi Putin Russia Gaza protests
Ex US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has added her name to a letter urging the United States to halt weapons transfers to Israel following a strike in Gaza that resulted in the deaths of seven aid workers. This move underscores a significant shift in relations between Democrats and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

The letter, spearheaded by Representatives Mark Pocan, Jim McGovern, and Jan Schakowsky, was made public on Friday, garnering support from a total of 37 Democrats, including Pelosi.

What does the letter say?

"In light of the recent strike against aid workers and the ever-worsening humanitarian crisis, we believe it is unjustifiable to approve these weapons transfers," the lawmakers stated in their letter addressed to President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The call for halting weapons transfers comes amidst growing concerns about the situation in Gaza and questions regarding the Israeli Defense Force's (IDF) investigation into the attack. The letter specifically demands an independent probe into the incident.

"If this strike is found to have violated U.S. or international law, we urge you to continue withholding these transfers until those responsible are held accountable," the lawmakers emphasized.

A notable shift in stance?

Pelosi's support for the letter marks a notable departure from her previous stance as a long-standing supporter of Israel. It reflects the widening divide within the Democratic Party regarding its relationship with Israel and signals a growing willingness among Democrats to scrutinize Israel's actions more closely.

As tensions persist and calls for accountability mount, the Biden administration faces increasing pressure to reassess its approach to arms transfers to Israel and navigate the delicate balance between supporting a key ally and addressing humanitarian concerns in the region.

Published April 7th, 2024 at 15:48 IST

