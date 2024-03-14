Advertisement

House Democrats are sounding the alarm over the potential repercussions of legislation aimed at TikTok, warning that it could exacerbate their party's challenges with young voters leading into the 2024 election. The bill, which passed by a significant margin of 352-65-1 on Wednesday, seeks to compel Chinese-based ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, to divest from the popular social media platform.

In a surprising turn, 155 Democrats joined 197 Republicans in voting for the bill, while 50 Democrats and 15 Republicans dissented. "You pile this on top of Gaza — very different reasons for concern, but yes, you could push people away," remarked Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), who supported the bill, in an interview with Axios. Meanwhile, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), a prominent opponent of the legislation, criticized it as "horrific politics," likening it to "taking away your phone and not allowing you to text."

Advertisement

Will the bill alienate young voters?

The contentious nature of the bill has raised concerns among Democrats about alienating young voters, who have historically formed a crucial part of the party's electoral base. "We've already got a problem with young voters not coming out to vote," expressed Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.). "Anything that further alienates them … helps Republicans."

Advertisement

Young Democrats are already dissatisfied with Biden

Tensions over the TikTok bill come at a time when young voters have expressed dissatisfaction with President Biden's stance on issues such as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Many have criticized Biden's support for Israel amid its military operations in Gaza.

Advertisement

TikTok - a new form of opium?

The significance of TikTok among young people cannot be understated. A Pew Research survey revealed that 52% of U.S. adults aged 18 to 34 reported using the platform. With over 150 million daily active users in the U.S. alone, TikTok has emerged as a powerful tool for reaching and engaging with young voters.

Advertisement

Acknowledging the platform's influence, the Biden campaign recently launched a TikTok account, signaling a recognition of its importance in engaging young voters ahead of future elections.

While the TikTok bill may face challenges in the Senate, where doubts about its constitutionality linger, its potential impact on young voter sentiment remains a pressing concern for Democrats navigating the political landscape in the lead-up to 2024.