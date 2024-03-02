Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 15:46 IST

DeSantis Rejects Florida's Social Media Restrictions for Minors, Promises Superior Legislation

“I have vetoed HB 1 because the Legislature is about to produce a different, superior bill.” DeSantis said.

Ron DeSantis
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has vetoed legislation aimed at imposing strict social media prohibitions for minors in the state.

Despite efforts by lawmakers to address concerns raised by Governor DeSantis, he ultimately vetoed the bill, stating on social media, “I have vetoed HB 1 because the Legislature is about to produce a different, superior bill.” DeSantis emphasized the importance of protecting children from potential harms associated with social media while also supporting parents' rights and preserving adults' ability to engage in anonymous speech.

New bill will be different, suggests DeSantis 

“Protecting children from harms associated with social media is important, as is supporting parents’ rights and maintaining the ability of adults to engage in anonymous speech. I anticipate the new bill will recognize these priorities and will be signed into law soon," DeSantis said. 

Here is what you need to know

The legislation would have required certain social media platforms to prevent individuals under the age of 16 from creating accounts and mandated the use of third-party age verification services. Notably, Florida's proposed law did not provide parents with an option to allow their children to bypass these restrictions.

Governor DeSantis's decision to veto the bill comes after weeks of signaling his reservations about the proposed legislation. While lawmakers attempted to address his concerns, the governor's veto underscores the need for a revised approach that balances the protection of minors with other important considerations.

The move by Governor DeSantis to veto Florida's social media restrictions for minors reshapes the legislative landscape in the state, prompting lawmakers to reevaluate their approach to regulating online platforms and safeguarding children's online experiences.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 15:35 IST

