Advertisement

Washington DC – Former US President Donald Trump slammed the Biden administration and expressed his "profound sympathies" after three US service members were killed in an attack by Iran-backed militants on Sunday. The Former US President took to his social media platform TruthSocial and insisted that this would “never have happened” if he was in the office. On Sunday, the Pentagon confirmed that three American troops lost their lives and over 30 military personnel were injured in a drone strike in Jordan. The troops were stationed near the Jordan-Syrian border. Shortly after the attack, the US President chided the Iran-backed militant group that was involved in the attack and called the attack ‘despicable’.

"This brazen attack on the United States is yet another horrific and tragic consequence of Joe Biden's weakness and surrender," the GOP Presidential frontrunner wrote in a series of posts on TruthSocial. He went on to insist that the attacks showed that Biden was showing “weakness” and intentions to “surrender”. "This terrible day is yet more proof that we need an immediate return to PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, so that there will be no more chaos, no more destruction, and no more loss of precious American lives. Our Country cannot survive with Joe Biden as Commander in Chief," the former president averred.

Advertisement

Trump recalled how three years ago Iran was “weak” and accused the Biden administration of taking a weak approach towards the Middle Eastern nation. “Three years ago, Iran was weak, broke, and totally under control. Thanks to my Maximum Pressure policy, the Iranian Regime could barely scrape two dollars together to fund their terrorist proxies. Then Joe Biden came in and gave Iran billions of dollars, which the Regime has used to spread bloodshed and carnage throughout the Middle East. This attack would NEVER have happened if I were President, not even a chance - Just like the Iranian-backed Hamas attack on Israel would never have happened, the War in Ukraine would never have happened, and we would right now have Peace throughout the World. Instead, we are on the brink of World War 3,” the business-mogul-turned-politician exclaimed. The erstwhile American Commander-in-Chief concluded his argument by extending sympathies to the families of the victims. “The drone attack on a U.S. Military Installation in Jordan, killing 3 American Servicemembers, and wounding many more, marks a horrible day for America. My most profound sympathies go to the Families of the Brave Servicemembers we have lost. I ask all Americans to join me in praying for those who have been wounded,” he concluded.

Advertisement

What did Biden say?

In a statement shortly after the attack, the US President slammed Iran-backed militias and vowed to retaliate. “The three American service members we lost were patriots in the highest sense. And their ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten by our nation. Together, we will keep the sacred obligation we bear to their families. We will strive to be worthy of their honour and valour. We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt — we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing,” the US President said in a statement on Sunday. “Jill and I join the families and friends of our fallen—and Americans across the country—in grieving the loss of these warriors in this despicable and wholly unjust attack. These service members embodied the very best of our nation: Unwavering in their bravery. Unflinching in their duty. Unbending in their commitment to our country— risking their own safety for the safety of their fellow Americans, and our allies and partners with whom we stand in the fight against terrorism. It is a fight we will not cease,” he concluded.