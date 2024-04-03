×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 07:54 IST

Donald Trump Calls Migrants 'Animals,' Intensifies Focus on Illegal Immigration

Trump has frequently claimed that immigrants who cross the US-Mexico border illegally have escaped from prisons and asylums in their home countries.

Reported by: Manisha Roy
Former US President Donald Trump addresses a rally in Ohio
Striking a similarly foreboding tone, Trump described the 2024 election as the nation's "final battle." | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the most awaited elections in the United States, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, in his recent address in Michigan on Tuesday, termed immigrants illegally in the US as ‘animal’ and “not humans,” news agency Reuters reported.

Trump, who remains in controversy for his rhetoric, cited several criminal cases involving immigrants and said that America will be consumed by violence if he doesn’t win the US Presidential elections.

Advertisement

Later in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Trump striking a similarly foreboding tone, described the 2024 election as the nation's "final battle."

Trump said “some immigrants were sub-human” citing the case of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student from Georgia who was allegedly murdered by a Venezuelan immigrant in the country illegally.

Advertisement

The former US President said, "The Democrats say, 'Please don't call them animals. They're humans.' I said, 'No, they're not humans, they're not humans, they're animals.”
Trump also mentioned meeting the family of Ruby Garcia, a 25-year-old murdered in March by a suspect in the country illegally. However, Garcia's sister denied any such meeting, according to media reports. 

Trump has frequently claimed that immigrants who cross the US-Mexico border illegally have escaped from prisons and asylums in their home countries and are fueling violence in the US.
 

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 07:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Cristiano Ronaldo

CR7's 65th Hat-Trick

a few seconds ago
Indian economy

World Bank

5 minutes ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Wednesday Result

Nagaland Lottery Today

6 minutes ago
Amid ICBM speculations, North Korea heightened tensions with an East Sea missile launch.

North-South Korea

6 minutes ago
Former US President Donald Trump addresses a rally in Ohio

Donald Trump

7 minutes ago
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan

Taiwan Earthquake

8 minutes ago
Education News

TANCET Scorecard

12 minutes ago
Joe Biden, in his remarks following the bridge collapse, assured the public that it would be rebuilt using federal government funds.

Biden Slams Israel

15 minutes ago
Donald Trump and Joe Biden

US Primary Elections

15 minutes ago
Exam Results

BSEB Matric scrutiny

29 minutes ago
Shoaib Akhtar and Mayank Yadav

Yadav to rule the world

37 minutes ago
Virat Kohli on the left

RCB choke again

41 minutes ago
Quinton de Kock

RCB vs LSG: Standouts

2 hours ago
Mayank Yadav

IPL 2024: Fastest balls

7 hours ago
pm modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

8 hours ago
Rajasthan royals beat Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024: Points Table

8 hours ago
There Was a Time When Nehru Said `India Second, China First': S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister

8 hours ago
One Dead And Six Injured In Clash Between Two Groups In Bhiwandi

One Dead And Six Injured

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ravi Shastri doesn't mince words on Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya issue

    Sports 9 hours ago

  2. Pregnant Woman, Husband Die as Truck Hits Their Motorcycle in UP

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Brett Lee names bowler who has impressed him the most in IPL 2024

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. 'We made a massive error': 2019 WC Umpire makes EXPLOSIVE REVELATION

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. 'Hardik is...': Pakistan player reacts to MI fans booing Pandya at home

    Sports 12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo