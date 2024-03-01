Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 14:54 IST

Donald Trump Claims He'll Use Police for Mass Deportations if He is Elected

Immigration remains a central concern for many Americans, with polls consistently identifying it as a top priority.

Sagar Kar
Former US President Donald Trump
Donald Trump. | Image:Facebook/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a recent interview on Fox News, former President Trump declared his intention to utilize local law enforcement agencies to carry out a sweeping deportation initiative targeting undocumented migrants if he secures a second term in office.

During the interview with Fox News' "Hannity," Trump articulated his strategy for what he described as "the largest deportation operation in American history," emphasizing the need for immediate action. "We have to deport a lot of people, and they have to start immediately," he asserted during his appearance from Eagle Pass, Texas, on Thursday.

Trump's plan will grant “immunity” to local police forces 

Trump outlined his plan to grant "immunity" to local police forces to enable them to execute their duties effectively. "It's going to be the local police are going to turn them over, and we're going to have to move them back to their country," he explained, suggesting that law enforcement officers understand the identity of undocumented migrants.

A look at the context 

The former president's comments come amid a contentious legal battle over immigration policies in Texas. A judge recently issued a temporary halt to a state law slated to empower local authorities to arrest and deport immigrants suspected of illegal border crossings. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has vowed to challenge the ruling, prompting a debate over the constitutionality and potential for racial profiling associated with the legislation.

Meanwhile, President Biden, who also visited the U.S.-Mexico border on the same day as Trump, used the occasion to advocate for bipartisan efforts to reform immigration laws. However, Trump criticized Biden's handling of immigration issues, accusing the current administration of negligence and attributing increased crime rates to what he termed "the Biden migrant crime."

Despite Trump's assertions, studies have indicated that immigrants are statistically less likely to commit crimes compared to native-born U.S. residents.

Immigration remains a central concern for many Americans, with polls consistently identifying it as a top priority. As the debate intensifies, Trump's proposal to enlist local police in mass deportation efforts underscores the deep divides within the country over immigration policy and enforcement.

Published March 1st, 2024 at 14:54 IST

