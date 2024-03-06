Advertisement

Washington: Former President Donald Trump emerged victorious in the first 11 primary elections, including Texas, as results flowed in from the 15 states participating in ‘Super Tuesday’, media agencies reported . Also in the Democratic race, Biden emerged victorious in all 13 states called by US networks, while facing an unexpected challenge from lesser-known candidate Jason Palmer in American Samoa.

Trump, aiming for a return to the White House after losing to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020, could secure a clean sweep of states on his path to the Republican Party nomination.

Advertisement

Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia were all called in favour of Trump by US networks. Trump, following the win, expressed gratitude on his Truth Social platform as vote counts continued in other Super Tuesday states.

Trump's main rival, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, has not posed a significant challenge, though she has yet to withdraw from the race.