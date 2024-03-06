×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 09:35 IST

Donald Trump Inches Closer to Potential Rematch with Joe Biden After Super Tuesday Sweeps

Donald Trump won the first 11 primary elections, including Texas, on 'Super Tuesday', while Biden triumphed in all 13 Democratic states.

Reported by: Digital Desk
US President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump
US President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Washington: Former President Donald Trump emerged victorious in the first 11 primary elections, including Texas, as results flowed in from the 15 states participating in ‘Super Tuesday’, media agencies reported . Also in the Democratic race, Biden emerged victorious in all 13 states called by US networks, while facing an unexpected challenge from lesser-known candidate Jason Palmer in American Samoa.

Trump, aiming for a return to the White House after losing to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020, could secure a clean sweep of states on his path to the Republican Party nomination.

Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia were all called in favour of Trump by US networks. Trump, following the win, expressed gratitude on his Truth Social platform as vote counts continued in other Super Tuesday states.

Trump's main rival, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, has not posed a significant challenge, though she has yet to withdraw from the race.

Published March 6th, 2024 at 09:35 IST

