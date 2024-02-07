Advertisement

New Hampshire - As the race to the White House intensifies, Former US President Donald Trump mocked former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley by referring to the GOP Presidential hopeful by her birth name. The latest attack from Trump came just days before the New Hampshire primary, where Trump and Haley will compete head to head to bag the Republican nomination in the state. In a scathing attack on his social media platform TruthSocial, Trump mocked Haley's first name and referred to her as “Nimbra”. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Haley was named Nimarata Nikki Randhawa". Haley went on to react to the attack and called the former US President “extremely insecure”.

“Governor Chris Sununu, the now failing Governor of New Hampshire, where I am beating his endorsed candidate, Nimbra, by big numbers, and DeSanctimonious by even bigger numbers, should spend more time keeping Democrats from voting in the Republican Primary - How ridiculous is that?” the former US President wrote on his social media platform TruthSocial. Trump went on to refer to Haley as “Nimbra” thrice in the post. “Anyway, it doesn’t matter, because Nimbra doesn’t have what it takes. She’s weak on China, Russia, Borders, and Crime, but never saw a war she didn’t like. I defeated ISIS, Rebuilt our Military, and brought our soldiers back home. I hope Sununu’s endorsement of Nimbra has more strength than Kim Reynolds’ Iowa endorsement of DeSanctus! How did that work out? MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he added. While Haley used her middle name as her first name on the public platform, she took her current surname after she married in 1996.

Haley responds to the attack

The Former South Carolina governor responded to the attacks and left it to the people to decide who should ultimately get the presidential ticket. “I’ll let people decide what he means by his attacks,” Haley told reporters during a rally in New Hampshire, US News reported. “What we know is, look, he’s clearly insecure if he goes and does these temper tantrums if he’s spending millions of dollars on TV. He’s insecure, he knows that something’s wrong," she added. It is important to note that this is not the first time Trump has attacked his former Cabinet official. Last week, Trump reposted a story that falsely suggested Ms Haley was disqualified from serving as president or vice president because of her parents' Indian heritage. The former US President was reacting to a conspiracy theory that Haley is not eligible to run for office, since her parents were not US citizens when she was born. The attack was reminiscent of the same kind of language Trump used against Barack Obama.