×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 14:54 IST

Donald Trump's Truth Social to Commence Trading as DJT on Nasdaq

Trump previously employed "DJT" as the stock symbol for one of his hotel and casino ventures, which eventually faced bankruptcy and delisting.

Reported by: Sagar Kar
Donald Trump assets
Donald Trump assets | Image:Reuters
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Donald Trump's much-anticipated social media venture, Truth Social, is set to debut on the Nasdaq exchange on Tuesday under the ticker symbol "DJT" following its merger with a blank-check company.

The move holds significant financial implications as Truth Social's listing could potentially lead to substantial gains for Trump, who possesses tens of millions of shares in the company. Presently, Trump's stake is valued at a staggering $3.9 billion, as per a report from Axios.

Advertisement

Trump can't immediately sell his shares  

However, there are stipulations regarding Trump's ability to sell his shares. He is required to wait six months before offloading them, or seek special approval from the board for an earlier sale. Both options carry risks, as selling could precipitate a decline in the value of his remaining holdings.

Advertisement

Trump previously employed "DJT" as the stock symbol for one of his hotel and casino ventures, which eventually faced bankruptcy and delisting.

Truth Social is expected to feature predominantly Trump-centric content, including campaign advertisements. The platform aims to provide a space for conservative voices and counter what many on the right perceive as bias on mainstream social media platforms.

Advertisement

Here is what else you need to know

Analysts have outlined contrasting views regarding Truth Social's potential. Some speculate that fervent supporters of Trump's "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement may invest in the platform out of political loyalty, akin to the GameStop phenomenon. On the flip side, critics argue that Truth Social's business model lacks viability, with fewer users compared to established social media giants and losses surpassing revenue.

Advertisement

As Truth Social prepares for its market debut, investors and observers alike are keenly watching to see how the platform fares in the competitive social media landscape and whether it can deliver on its promises of providing an alternative platform for conservative voices.

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 14:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lebanon vs Australia LIVE Streaming: How to watch

Lebanon vs Australia LIVE

a few seconds ago
Kerala Lottery Tuesday Result Today

STHREE SAKTHI SS-408

a minute ago
Mumbai

Hurun Global Rich List

2 minutes ago
Evan Gershkovich

news

3 minutes ago
Karnataka Board Announces 1st PUC Supplementary Exam 2024: Dates, Schedule, and Details

KSEAB 1st PUC Suppl. Exam

5 minutes ago
UBS Asia expansion

UBS Asia

6 minutes ago
Bengaluru Water Crisis

10 Facing Water Crisis

11 minutes ago
HanuMan Makers To Donate ₹2.66 Crores To Ayodhya Ram Mandir

HanuMan OTT Release

13 minutes ago
Stock market

Asian equities surge

16 minutes ago
Sanjeev Sanyal

"UPSC a waste of time!"

16 minutes ago
RCB vs PBKS: Mahipal Lomror during post-match press conference

Lomror on his role at RCB

17 minutes ago
Donald Trump assets

news

19 minutes ago
Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos is beaming

19 minutes ago
WWE RAW

WWE RAW Results

23 minutes ago
Mukesh Ambani joins $100 billion club

Hurun Global Rich List

25 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut Join Politics

India News Live

29 minutes ago
Euro zone current account surplus widens in September; surplus increased to 31.23 billion euros

Lower taxes and Europe

29 minutes ago
Japan's land prices saw record growth in 2023, returning to pre-pandemic levels

Japan's land prices rise

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli's reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger is all hearts

    Sports 17 hours ago

  2. Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Celebrate First Holi Post Marriage | Photo

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  3. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah speaks to Ishan Kishan post IPL game

    Sports 18 hours ago

  4. 5-Yr-Old Girl Kidnapped From Mumbai Rescued Within 12 Hours in Thane

    India News19 hours ago

  5. Supriya Shrinate's Poor Excuse After Comment on Kangana, Actress Reacts

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo