New Hampshire - Former US President Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary after a close and intense fight against the ex-US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley. On Tuesday (local time) the Associated Press declared him the winner in the state's primary stating that Trump managed to secure 52.5% votes in polls where the counting is still ongoing. With back-to-back wins in Iowa and New Hampshire, the former US President has tightened his grip on the Republican party ticket. With this, Trump became the only non-incumbent Republican candidate in modern political history to win the first two nominating contests.

However, the race in the US State continues to remain close, with 23% of votes have been reported in the state at the time of writing this article, Haley secured 46.6% votes, keeping her just inches behind Trump. It is important to note that the former South Carolina Governor is the last major challenger in the race after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy ended their presidential bid. While giving her concession speech, Haley insisted that she wouldn't drop out yet and insisted that her presidential bid is “still not over”. Meanwhile, shortly after being declared as the projected winner in New Hampshire, Trump unleashed a series of attacks against Haley on his social media platform TruthSocial. “Haley said she had to WIN in New Hampshire. SHE DIDN’T!!!” the former US President wrote on TruthSocial. “Delusional," he wrote in a subsequent post which was also directed towards Haley.

The road to South Carolina

After a close results in New Hampshire, Haley and her campaign insisted that she would continue to contest the primary which is scheduled to take place in South Carolina, next month. “South Carolina elected Nikki as Governor twice, against the odds,” Haley’s campaign manager, Betsy Ankney, said in a campaign memo on Tuesday. “The people of South Carolina KNOW Nikki’s strong conservative record because they lived it," Ankney furthered. What makes South Carolina significant is the fact that the state's voting base comprises independents and moderates.

However, the polls show that the former US President is maintaining a significant lead in South Carolina. Not only this, but the state's Senator Tim Scott also endorsed Trump earlier this week. Before the results started to pour in, the former US President attempted to downplay Haley as a rival. “I think she’s worked very hard, but I couldn’t care less, if she drops out that’s fine,” said the former US president averred, The Guardian reported. Hence, it will be interesting to see which way the South Carolina caucuses will swing.