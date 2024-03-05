Updated March 5th, 2024 at 08:33 IST
Donald Trump Wins North Dakota GOP Caucuses After Losing DC to Haley
Former US President Donald Trump garnered a landslide victory in the North Dakota Republican caucuses which were held on Monday.
Former US President Donald Trump | Image:AP
North Dakota – After a shameful loss in Washington DC, Former US President Donald Trump garnered a landslide victory in the North Dakota Republican caucuses which were held on Monday.
This is a developing story.
